Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Collection 2015

Hello sweeties!
Anna Sui miniature fragrance collection has now become Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Fall 2015 Collection which will be released in a very limited edition starting next month. The new Anna Sui miniature fragrance set contains five scents accompanied by an elegant golden pouch with black lace motifs.
Availability
Asia Launch Date – 7 August 2015
Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Collection
Includes:
- La Vie de Boheme
- Secret Wish Fairy Dance
- Secret Wish
- La Nuit de Boheme
- Flight of Fancy
I always loved miniature fragrances as they are not only cute and delicate but they are perfect to carry them with you in your purse or take them in your holiday so this way you can have a variety of different scents to enjoy without taking up too much space in your luggage.
2 Comments
I am interested to purchase the above set in Malaysia.
Where can I get them from?
As you can see it’s a 2015 collection so it’s not available anymore.