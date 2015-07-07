Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Collection 2015

Hello sweeties!

Anna Sui miniature fragrance collection has now become Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Fall 2015 Collection which will be released in a very limited edition starting next month. The new Anna Sui miniature fragrance set contains five scents accompanied by an elegant golden pouch with black lace motifs.

Availability

Asia Launch Date – 7 August 2015

Anna Sui Miniature Pouch Collection

Includes:

La Vie de Boheme

Secret Wish Fairy Dance

Secret Wish

La Nuit de Boheme

Flight of Fancy

I always loved miniature fragrances as they are not only cute and delicate but they are perfect to carry them with you in your purse or take them in your holiday so this way you can have a variety of different scents to enjoy without taking up too much space in your luggage.