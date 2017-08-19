Hello sweeties!
Artdeco Beauty of Nature Fall 2017 Collection is a joy to the eyes. Apart from the new colors and limited edition products, one product stood out in the crowd. Can you guess what product is that? I’m not good at keeping secrets so here it goes. Artdeco Roll It Disc Eyeliner is the unbelievable surprise from the brand. Only weeks after MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner launched, we get to see a perfect dupe.
Let yourself be carried into mystic oriental worlds and experience the magic of Asian nature inspired by the atmosphere of a misty autumn day in an enchanted junge … Our new autumnal fashion colors collection „Beauty of Nature“ will inspire you. Soft floral patterns and a vibrant, dazzling hummingbird merge with clean, opaque colors.
Availability
International Launch Date – end August 2017 at Douglas
UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Debenhams
Artdeco Beauty of Nature Fall 2017 Collection
Roll It Disc Eyeliner – New – €12.95
The revolution for your perfect eyeliner! With this innovative eyeliner, a curved eyeliner is now very easy. The applicator wheel glides along the eyelash rim precisely and evenly, leaving behind a straight, precise line. The fast-drying texture in intensely covering black impresses with a matt finish and long durability. Just dive, roll up, ready!
- Black
Long Lasting Brow Liner – New – €14.95
- 02 Malt
Eyeshadow – New Shades – €5.45
- 130 Pearly Chocolate Truffle
- 23A Pearly Golden Dawn
- 274 Violet Wisdom
- 261 Green Harmony
Full Matt Lip Color Long-Lasting – €9.95
- 15 Rose Spirit
- 21 Velvet Fig
- 30 Plum Noir
- 38 Saffron Red
- 54 Burnt Clay
- 62 Crimson Red
High Performance Lipstick – €14.95
- 404 Rose Hip
- 505 Boysen Berry
- 509 Deep Plum
- 548 Raw Cacao
Soft Lip Liner Waterproof – €7.45
- 59 Chai Tea
- 97 Plum Wine
Volume Sensation Mascara – Limited Edition – €14.95
- Black
Beauty Box Trio – Limited Edition – €9.95
- Beauty of Nature
Art Couture Nail Lacquer – €8.95
- 689 Terra Red
- 736 Fuchsia Love
- 835 Ivy Green
- 904 Royal Purple
- 921 Glamorous Nude
- 997 Golden Moments
One Comment
I recently purchased my first Art Deco lipstick in Indian Red and I am totally in love with it. Beautiful shade and it lasts for quite awhile on me.
The blush above looks pretty good too.