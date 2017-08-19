Hello sweeties!

Artdeco Beauty of Nature Fall 2017 Collection is a joy to the eyes. Apart from the new colors and limited edition products, one product stood out in the crowd. Can you guess what product is that? I’m not good at keeping secrets so here it goes. Artdeco Roll It Disc Eyeliner is the unbelievable surprise from the brand. Only weeks after MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner launched, we get to see a perfect dupe.

Let yourself be carried into mystic oriental worlds and experience the magic of Asian nature inspired by the atmosphere of a misty autumn day in an enchanted junge … Our new autumnal fashion colors collection „Beauty of Nature“ will inspire you. Soft floral patterns and a vibrant, dazzling hummingbird merge with clean, opaque colors.

Availability

International Launch Date – end August 2017 at Douglas

UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Debenhams

Artdeco Beauty of Nature Fall 2017 Collection

Roll It Disc Eyeliner – New – €12.95

The revolution for your perfect eyeliner! With this innovative eyeliner, a curved eyeliner is now very easy. The applicator wheel glides along the eyelash rim precisely and evenly, leaving behind a straight, precise line. The fast-drying texture in intensely covering black impresses with a matt finish and long durability. Just dive, roll up, ready!

Black

Long Lasting Brow Liner – New – €14.95

02 Malt

Eyeshadow – New Shades – €5.45

130 Pearly Chocolate Truffle

23A Pearly Golden Dawn

274 Violet Wisdom

261 Green Harmony

Full Matt Lip Color Long-Lasting – €9.95

15 Rose Spirit

21 Velvet Fig

30 Plum Noir

38 Saffron Red

54 Burnt Clay

62 Crimson Red

High Performance Lipstick – €14.95

404 Rose Hip

505 Boysen Berry

509 Deep Plum

548 Raw Cacao

Soft Lip Liner Waterproof – €7.45

59 Chai Tea

97 Plum Wine

Volume Sensation Mascara – Limited Edition – €14.95

Black

Beauty Box Trio – Limited Edition – €9.95

Beauty of Nature

Art Couture Nail Lacquer – €8.95

689 Terra Red

736 Fuchsia Love

835 Ivy Green

904 Royal Purple

921 Glamorous Nude

997 Golden Moments

