Hello pretties!

Estee Lauder Companies just launched the Beautiful Escape Edition 2017. This new set features travel essentials and cult favorites. It comes available in a limited edition on the brand’s official website in a makeup pouch featuring products worth over £73.00.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 31 July 2017 at Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder,

Beautiful Escape Edition – New & Limited Edition – £25.00 (£73.00 Value)

Set includes:

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair 7ml

Estée Edit Dissolve the Drama 15ml

Clinique Pep Start™ Eye Cream 3ml

Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Mask To Quench Skin’s Thirst 30ml

FULL SIZE! MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara 13ml

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick – Golden Pink 0.9g

Bumble and bumble Surf Spray 50ml

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer 7ml

Enjoy more photos…