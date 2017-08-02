Beautiful Escape Edition 2017

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello pretties!

Estee Lauder Companies just launched the Beautiful Escape Edition 2017. This new set features travel essentials and cult favorites. It comes available in a limited edition on the brand’s official website in a makeup pouch featuring products worth over £73.00.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 31 July 2017 at Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder,

Beautiful Escape Edition – New & Limited Edition – £25.00 (£73.00 Value)

Set includes:

  • Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair 7ml
  • Estée Edit Dissolve the Drama 15ml
  • Clinique Pep Start™ Eye Cream 3ml
  • Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Mask To Quench Skin’s Thirst 30ml
  • FULL SIZE! MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara 13ml
  • Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick – Golden Pink 0.9g
  • Bumble and bumble Surf Spray 50ml
  • Smashbox Photo Finish Primer 7ml

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *