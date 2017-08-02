Hello pretties!
Estee Lauder Companies just launched the Beautiful Escape Edition 2017. This new set features travel essentials and cult favorites. It comes available in a limited edition on the brand’s official website in a makeup pouch featuring products worth over £73.00.
Availability
UK Launch Date – 31 July 2017 at Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder,
Beautiful Escape Edition – New & Limited Edition – £25.00 (£73.00 Value)
Set includes:
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair 7ml
- Estée Edit Dissolve the Drama 15ml
- Clinique Pep Start™ Eye Cream 3ml
- Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Mask To Quench Skin’s Thirst 30ml
- FULL SIZE! MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara 13ml
- Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick – Golden Pink 0.9g
- Bumble and bumble Surf Spray 50ml
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primer 7ml
Enjoy more photos…