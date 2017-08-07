Hello beauties!
I’m constantly browsing online shops for new products. This morning I stumble upon this cute Benefit Erase Case Boi-ing Concealer Kit and I wanted to share with you. It’s basically a concealer kit featuring four types of Boi-ing Concealers. Do I have to say how cute the pencil packaging looks like? 🙂
These four unique Benefit concealers have the correct answer to all your concealing dilemmas, whether you want to cover up, airbrush, brighten or hydrate. They come presented with a zip-up case.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Benefit Erase Case Boi-ing Concealer Kit – $26.00
Shades:
- Light
- Medium
Kit includes:
- Boi-ing Airbrush Coverage Concealer (0.05 oz.)
- Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer (0.05 oz.)
- Boi-ing Brightening Concealer (0.05 oz.)
- Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer (0.04 oz.)
Enjoy more photos…