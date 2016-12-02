Hello beauties!

“Chic! Shine! Beauty!” is the motto for the new BeYu Holiday 2016 Sparkling Collection. Two new sparkling eyeshadow palettes will enchant you with their new colors and limited edition glamorous packaging as well as the entire collection of lip, nails and eye makeup products. Take a closer looks and discover everything right after the jump.

Availability

International Launch Date – December 2016 at Douglas

BeYu Holiday 2016 Sparkling Collection

Glamorous Eyeshadow Clutch – New & Limited Edition – €12.99

No.2 Most Charming

No.8 Huge Fascination

Smokey Kohl – Limited Edition – €7.99

No.1 Smokey Black

Professional Fine Liner – Limited Edition – €11.95

No.1 Black

Triple Wow Mascara – New & Limited Edition – €10.99

No.10P Black

Glamorous Lash Tip Mascara – New & Limited Edition – €8.99 for 7 ml



Golden Eyes

Pure Color & Stay Lipstick – Limited Edition – €11.95

No.129 Wanted Red

No.306 Popular Nude

Cashmere Lip Color Matt – Limited Edition – €9.99

No.25 Berry Affair

No.92 Smooth Marsala

Angel Beauty Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition – €6.99

No.840 Angel Wings

No.841 Golden Angel

Long-Lasting Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition – €4.99 for 9 ml



No.262 Red Temptation

Shimmering Top Coat – Limited Edition – €4.99 for 9 ml



No.15 Almost Real

No.18 Luxury Access

Enjoy more photos…