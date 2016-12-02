Hello beauties!
“Chic! Shine! Beauty!” is the motto for the new BeYu Holiday 2016 Sparkling Collection. Two new sparkling eyeshadow palettes will enchant you with their new colors and limited edition glamorous packaging as well as the entire collection of lip, nails and eye makeup products. Take a closer looks and discover everything right after the jump.
Availability
International Launch Date – December 2016 at Douglas
BeYu Holiday 2016 Sparkling Collection
Glamorous Eyeshadow Clutch – New & Limited Edition – €12.99
- No.2 Most Charming
- No.8 Huge Fascination
Smokey Kohl – Limited Edition – €7.99
- No.1 Smokey Black
Professional Fine Liner – Limited Edition – €11.95
- No.1 Black
Triple Wow Mascara – New & Limited Edition – €10.99
- No.10P Black
Glamorous Lash Tip Mascara – New & Limited Edition – €8.99 for 7 ml
- Golden Eyes
Pure Color & Stay Lipstick – Limited Edition – €11.95
- No.129 Wanted Red
- No.306 Popular Nude
Cashmere Lip Color Matt – Limited Edition – €9.99
- No.25 Berry Affair
- No.92 Smooth Marsala
Angel Beauty Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition – €6.99
- No.840 Angel Wings
- No.841 Golden Angel
Long-Lasting Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition – €4.99 for 9 ml
- No.262 Red Temptation
Shimmering Top Coat – Limited Edition – €4.99 for 9 ml
- No.15 Almost Real
- No.18 Luxury Access
Enjoy more photos…
