Bobbi Brown Bikini Glow Stick Review, Swatches, Photos

Bobbi Brown Bikini Glow Stick is part of Bobbi Brown Follow the Sun Summer 2017 Collection (info, photos). The collection was available last month when I visited Bobbi Brown boutique in Covent Garden. I passed by the products a couple of times when I was in Selfridges but this times I was decided to pick some of them. If you are following me on Instagram you already know about my experience at Bobbi Brown counter that day. Long story short for those is that I had to return some products.

My reason? I was sold the Illuminating Bronzing Powders in the permanent, classic packaging instead of the beautiful, limited edition embossed one. I was even more nervous when I went back to the store as the explanation I received was simply…. “but they are the same shades”. Indeed they are but if you are shopping the limited edition item then for sure you want that one, with the embossed design and probably special packaging, right? If I wanted the normal color I’d have asked for. They were simply displaying the limited edition design but selling the normal shades instead….is that normal? It never happened to me before with other brands. Bottom line is that I left the store only with two products: this one and the Instant Full Cover Concealer (review).

Bobbi Brown Bikini Glow Stick ($36.00 / £26.00 for 0.31 oz. / 9 g) is a pink gold shimmer, one of the three shades released for Summer 2017. In my opinion is a light pink with warm undertones and gold and pink sparkle. It has a very sheer coverage with a bit of sheen, a very soft metallic look.

Bobbi Brown Bikini Glow Stick Review

The effect is beautiful on the cheeks as well as on the lips. It gives you a subtle natural look with a dewy glow at the same time. Something that I would prefer to wear during summertime. It has a creamy and lightweight formula which was slippery at the same time. The sun-kissed effect is there but doesn’t last all day.

Unfortunately the color is not buildable so while it complements my light skin tone it may not do much for darker skin tones. The formula felt very emollient and with a lot of slip which made a bit difficult to apply it as a blush. I can’t say it works very well with other creamy formulas. I’m always setting my foundation with powder before applying my blush or highlighter but Bikini Glow Stick didn’t look that great.

I mostly wore it on my lips on its own for a sheer rosy-golden sheen or a bit on top of other lipsticks. Applied on its own as a blusher/ highlighter it tens to move around after two hours or so. I did try just to simply dab the product on my cheeks just to add a bit of glow without blending too much.

