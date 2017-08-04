Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color AVAILABLE NOW!

Hello beauties!
Hurry up to get the new Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color lipsticks. I blogged about them a month ago and I showed you swatches as well. If you want to get them earlier, you should know that Bobbi is hosting an exclusive pre-sale right now. Five shades out of 20 available in total are being available for purchase right now. Check out all the swatches right after the break and make your decision quickly.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Sale Now at Bobbi Brown | 28 August 2017 at @bobbibrowncosmetics.com | September 2017 at Sephora
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Fall 2017 Collection
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color – New – $29.00
I’m talking about all-new lipstick formula that delivers a just-kissed, stain effect in one swipe.
Loaded with soft matte pigments for high color payoff with a blotted down stain effect. Rich in Vitamins E and C and beeswax, it glides on comfortably and leaves lips hydrated and kissably-soft. Long-wear formula doesn’t feather or fade.
Shades:
- Angel
- Babe (Available Now for Pre-Sale)
- Baby
- Bare
- Bitten
- Blackberry
- Cabana
- Cali Rose
- Cherry (Available Now for Pre-Sale)
- Cranberry
- Crush
- Grenadine (Available Now for Pre-Sale)
- Lilac
- Plum
- Punch
- Regal (Available Now for Pre-Sale)
- Ruby (Available Now for Pre-Sale)
- Sunset
- Telluride
- Watermelon
