Hello beauties!
Bobbi Brown Downtown Cool Fall 2017 Collection was inspired by cool, unexpected women living in New York city, having a sensitive and sophisticated sense of trend. This new Bobbi Brown Fall 2017 makeup collection brings out the urban chic and also introduces a new and limited edition product….Duo Long Wear Gel Eyeliner. Get a closer look right after the cut!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom
Japan Launch Date – 8 September 2017
International Launch Date – September 2017
Bobbi Brown Downtown New York Fall 2017 Collection
Bobbi Brown Duo Long Wear Gel Eyeliner – New & Limited Edition
The same formula of Bobbi’s famous gel eyeliner is now presented in a variety of 12 shades. You can choose between the green shades with a sense of vintage, brown with gold pearl or the classic black and gray gradation for a classic look.
Bobbi Brown Downtown Cool Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
- Cool Brown (Matte)
- Gray (Matte)
- Brunette (Matte)
- Cool Gray (Matte)
Bobbi Brown Cream Glow Highlighter – Limited Edition
Is a new type of cream highlighter with a soft texture that adds moisture to the skin. It has a clear gloss feeling while giving your skin a milky-pink, opal shade for a fresh look.
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
Love the eye shadows. Very wearable. Can’t wait to get the pallet.