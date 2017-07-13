Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Downtown Cool Fall 2017 Collection was inspired by cool, unexpected women living in New York city, having a sensitive and sophisticated sense of trend. This new Bobbi Brown Fall 2017 makeup collection brings out the urban chic and also introduces a new and limited edition product….Duo Long Wear Gel Eyeliner. Get a closer look right after the cut!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 8 September 2017

International Launch Date – September 2017

Bobbi Brown Downtown New York Fall 2017 Collection

Bobbi Brown Duo Long Wear Gel Eyeliner – New & Limited Edition

The same formula of Bobbi’s famous gel eyeliner is now presented in a variety of 12 shades. You can choose between the green shades with a sense of vintage, brown with gold pearl or the classic black and gray gradation for a classic look.

Bobbi Brown Downtown Cool Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Cool Brown (Matte)

Gray (Matte)

Brunette (Matte)

Cool Gray (Matte)

Bobbi Brown Cream Glow Highlighter – Limited Edition

Is a new type of cream highlighter with a soft texture that adds moisture to the skin. It has a clear gloss feeling while giving your skin a milky-pink, opal shade for a fresh look.

Enjoy more photos…