I just spotted the new Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette online. It’s an all-in-one palette featuring everything you need for perfect skin in a snap. Sounds tempting, but I had a recent disappointment with Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer (review). I’m still searching for the next best concealer so this palette came up. What do you think ladies?

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Great for travel and touch-ups, this coordinated, 5-in-1 face palette contains all the products you need to perfect the look of your skin. Bobbi’s Corrector brightens and neutralizes under-eye discoloration. Creamy Concealer lightens and evens out the skin tone beneath your eyes. Skin Foundation Stick provides a seamless, natural, skin-like finish. Sheer Finish Pressed Powder sets makeup for all-day wear. Bronzing Powder provides a touch of flattering warmth.

Palette includes:

Corrector

Creamy Concealer

Skin Foundation Stick

Sheer Finish Pressed Powder

Bronzing Powder

Available in 8 variations:

01 Porcelain

02 Warm Ivory

03 Sand Essential

04 Beige

06 Natural

07 Natural Tan

08 Honey

10 Warm Almond

