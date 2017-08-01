Hello pretties!
I just spotted the new Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette online. It’s an all-in-one palette featuring everything you need for perfect skin in a snap. Sounds tempting, but I had a recent disappointment with Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer (review). I’m still searching for the next best concealer so this palette came up. What do you think ladies?
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette – New – $65.00 ($135 Value)
Great for travel and touch-ups, this coordinated, 5-in-1 face palette contains all the products you need to perfect the look of your skin. Bobbi’s Corrector brightens and neutralizes under-eye discoloration. Creamy Concealer lightens and evens out the skin tone beneath your eyes. Skin Foundation Stick provides a seamless, natural, skin-like finish. Sheer Finish Pressed Powder sets makeup for all-day wear. Bronzing Powder provides a touch of flattering warmth.
Palette includes:
- Corrector
- Creamy Concealer
- Skin Foundation Stick
- Sheer Finish Pressed Powder
- Bronzing Powder
Available in 8 variations:
- 01 Porcelain
- 02 Warm Ivory
- 03 Sand Essential
- 04 Beige
- 06 Natural
- 07 Natural Tan
- 08 Honey
- 10 Warm Almond
