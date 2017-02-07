Bobbi Brown Havana Brights Spring 2017 Collection Pre-Order Now!

Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Havana Brights Spring 2017 Collection that I blogged about in a previous article is now available for Pre-Order at Barney’s. I have for you all the details and promo photos so you can take a quick look and decide if you want to shop this collection.

Inspired by the vibrant color palette and energy of Havana, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics’ Havana Brights Collection features a range of coral shades for lips, eyes and cheeks in all-new and best-selling formulas: New Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Illuminating Cheek Palettes and Art Stick Liquid Lip, plus Bobbi’s best selling original Art Stick. These long-wear essentials are perfect for both day and night – because in Havana, the days are hot, but the nights can get even hotter.

“The capital city of Cuba is full of color inspiration – from the sunset over the Malecon to bright paint on colonial-era homes, to the colorful vintage convertibles.” – Bobbi Brown

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barney’s | February 2017 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s and online @bobbibrown.com

UK Launch Date – March 2017 at Selfridges

International Launch Date – March 2017

Bobbi Brown Havana Brights Spring 2017 Collection

Illuminating Cheek Palettes – New & Limited Edition – $50.00

No need to head south to get a sexy, sun-kissed glow. These new palettes include three powder formulas: Illuminating Bronzing Powder to reflect light, Blush to add a natural flush of color, and Highlighter to give the complexion a lit-from-within glow.

Peach

Guava

Art Stick Liquid Lipstick – New – $28.00 / £21.50

For punchy, lush lips all day and night, new Art Stick Liquid Lip is a conditioning formula with 8-hour wear and a semi-matte finish. This full-coverage, creamy, squeezable lip color comes in versatile shades – including the limited edition Havana Coral – that flatter all skin tones.

Havana Coral

Pink Punch

Papaya

Art Stick – $28.00 / £21.50

The classic chunky pencil does more than fill in color – the Shea Butter-infused, emollient-rich formula conditions lips during wear, too. This multi-tasking liner and lipstick combination ensures longer wear and more fun under the sun.

Sunset Orange

Electric Pink

Brown Berry

Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks – $32.00

The cult favorite Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick is now available as a dual-ended stick with two complementary shades to create a variety of looks. Shade, define, smoke up, and highlight the eyes – one swipe lasts for up to eight hours and remains sweat-proof and water-resistant.

Peach Mimosa/ Taupe

Truffle / Bronze

Greige / Midnight

Dusty Mauve / Malted Pink

Pink Sparkle / Heather Steel

Mini Face Blender Brush – Limited Edition

