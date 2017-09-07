Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2017

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello pretties!

When I saw Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette the other day at Sephora (50% discount), I thought I was dreaming. I mean look at it! Not only it has 12 eye shadows which is rare for Bobbi but it also has a great price. You also have swatches of Bobbi Brown Nude Drama right after the cut! Enter for more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $59.00

A palette of 12 eyeshadows formulated with rich textures and intense pigments for a range of unique nude eye looks. This palette includes a range of rich, earthy nudes, which define and highlight eyes for day, night, or after hours. The eye shadows are easy to blend and glide on lids with little to no fallout.

Shades:

  • Ivory
  • Antique Rose
  • Earth
  • Saddle
  • Halo
  • Sunkissed
  • Terracota
  • Black Sand
  • Bonfire
  • Pink Bellini
  • Velvet Plum
  • Espresso

Enjoy more photos…

