Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

When I saw Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette the other day at Sephora (50% discount), I thought I was dreaming. I mean look at it! Not only it has 12 eye shadows which is rare for Bobbi but it also has a great price. You also have swatches of Bobbi Brown Nude Drama right after the cut! Enter for more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $59.00

A palette of 12 eyeshadows formulated with rich textures and intense pigments for a range of unique nude eye looks. This palette includes a range of rich, earthy nudes, which define and highlight eyes for day, night, or after hours. The eye shadows are easy to blend and glide on lids with little to no fallout.

Shades:

Ivory

Antique Rose

Earth

Saddle

Halo

Sunkissed

Terracota

Black Sand

Bonfire

Pink Bellini

Velvet Plum

Espresso

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…