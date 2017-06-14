Hello pretties!
Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection tells me it’s about time to head over to that sunny beach and get some summer tan. I’m starting to badly need a summer escape to an exotic place and my thoughts are going to a sunny place almost every other day. I’m thinking of glowy cheeks, beautiful highlighter and a perfect tanned skin every time I see a summer makeup collection. Let’s see what Bobbi Brown Summer 2017 brings.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown
UK Launch Date – late June 2017 @bobbibrown.co.uk, Selfridges
International Launch Date – July 2017
Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection
Peace Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00
- Seafoam – sparkle eye shadow
- Sea Glass – shimmer wash eye shadow
- Surf – sparkle eye shadow
Love Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00
- Driftwood – metallic eye shadow
- Oyster – sparkle eye shadow
- Sandy – shimmer wash eye shadow
Beach Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00
- Tiki – metallic eye shadow
- Sandcastle – sparkle eye shadow
- Sunset – shimmer wash eye shadow
Peace, Love & Beach Highlighting Powder – $48.00
For the ultimate glow, this light-reflective powder delivers high-impact, buildable radiance
- Tawny Glow – a trio of marbleized mid-tone blue pinks
- Sunkissed Glow – a trio of marbleized bronzes.
- Sunrise Glow – a duo of marbleized light pinks
Nail Polish – $16.00
- Dune – nude sand
- Navy – flat, dark blue
One Comment
A really gorgeous collection of shades for summer. I hope Bobbi Brown has sorted out her quality issues.