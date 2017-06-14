Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection

Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection tells me it’s about time to head over to that sunny beach and get some summer tan. I’m starting to badly need a summer escape to an exotic place and my thoughts are going to a sunny place almost every other day. I’m thinking of glowy cheeks, beautiful highlighter and a perfect tanned skin every time I see a summer makeup collection. Let’s see what Bobbi Brown Summer 2017 brings.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NordstromBobbi Brown

UK Launch Date – late June 2017 @bobbibrown.co.uk, Selfridges

International Launch Date – July 2017

Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection

Peace Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00

  • Seafoam – sparkle eye shadow
  • Sea Glass – shimmer wash eye shadow
  • Surf – sparkle eye shadow

Love Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00

  • Driftwood – metallic eye shadow
  • Oyster – sparkle eye shadow
  • Sandy – shimmer wash eye shadow

Beach Eye Shadow Trio – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £27.00

  • Tiki – metallic eye shadow
  • Sandcastle – sparkle eye shadow
  • Sunset – shimmer wash eye shadow

Peace, Love & Beach Highlighting Powder – $48.00

For the ultimate glow, this light-reflective powder delivers high-impact, buildable radiance

  • Tawny Glow – a trio of marbleized mid-tone blue pinks
  • Sunkissed Glow – a trio of marbleized bronzes.
  • Sunrise Glow – a duo of marbleized light pinks

Nail Polish – $16.00

  • Dune – nude sand
  • Navy – flat, dark blue

