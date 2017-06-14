Hello pretties!

Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection tells me it’s about time to head over to that sunny beach and get some summer tan. I’m starting to badly need a summer escape to an exotic place and my thoughts are going to a sunny place almost every other day. I’m thinking of glowy cheeks, beautiful highlighter and a perfect tanned skin every time I see a summer makeup collection. Let’s see what Bobbi Brown Summer 2017 brings.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown

UK Launch Date – late June 2017 @bobbibrown.co.uk, Selfridges

International Launch Date – July 2017

Bobbi Brown Peace, Love & Beach Summer 2017 Collection

Seafoam – sparkle eye shadow

– sparkle eye shadow Sea Glass – shimmer wash eye shadow

– shimmer wash eye shadow Surf – sparkle eye shadow

Driftwood – metallic eye shadow

– metallic eye shadow Oyster – sparkle eye shadow

– sparkle eye shadow Sandy – shimmer wash eye shadow

Tiki – metallic eye shadow

– metallic eye shadow Sandcastle – sparkle eye shadow

– sparkle eye shadow Sunset – shimmer wash eye shadow

For the ultimate glow, this light-reflective powder delivers high-impact, buildable radiance

Tawny Glow – a trio of marbleized mid-tone blue pinks

– a trio of marbleized mid-tone blue pinks Sunkissed Glow – a trio of marbleized bronzes.

– a trio of marbleized bronzes. Sunrise Glow – a duo of marbleized light pinks

Dune – nude sand

– nude sand Navy – flat, dark blue

