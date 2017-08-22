Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Correcting Loose Powders Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

I got news about upcoming Bobbi Brown products that are being launched throughout the Fall 2017 season. First is the new Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation Full Cover Cushion Compact. Did you get that long name? 🙂 Basically you can get a general idea from the name that this new foundation is bearing. If last year we witness the launch of Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Cushion Compact, this year things are more serious with a new full coverage cushion compact foundation. Ups…I almost forgot about the new Bobbi Brown Correcting Loose Powders that are launching next month. Curious for more? Keep on reading!

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 15 September 2017 for Correcting Loose Powders | 6 October 2017 for Full Cover Cushion Compact

Now let’s get back on that Full Cover Cushion Compact which has SPF 50 and will be available in six shades. At this point I don’t have any information about the U.S. or international launch dates but I’ll update once I find out. The six shades start with the lightest one in Extra Light but then again, I’m hopping that more shades will be added if we will be talking about an international release.

The full coverage formula covers skin imperfections and pores, gives an even color to your skin in a matte finish. The formula contains ingredients that control the secretion of excess sebum while giving you a moderate moisturizing feel. It should feel comfortable on the skin with a fresh sensation.

The Correcting Loose Powders ( 8 g) will be released in four colors. They’ll give your skin a beautiful retouching effect. It will uniformly correct your skin tone and add the impression of a filter. The yellow loose powder will correct redness, pink powder corrects yellowness, while peach powder gives you a vivid color and white powder increases the transparency. Apart from the effect of correcting color unevenness it also has the effect of absorbing sebum excess and hold down the shine.

Enjoy more photos…