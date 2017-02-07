Hello babes!

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics introduces Soothing Cleansing Milk, a cleanser-oil-lotion hybrid inspired by Bobbi’s belief that beauty starts with healthy, glowing skin. Infused with Chia Seed Oil—a major superfood that works wonders as a skincare ingredient—and a unique blend of Narcissus and Lavender Flower Complex, Soothing Cleansing Milk gently cleanses and conditions skin, leaving it instantly refreshed, rehydrated and supple. Lightweight yet emollient, this creamy cleanser protects skin’s natural moisture barrier and delivers a moisturized, cushiony feel. Soothing Cleansing Milk refreshes and rehydrates skin in the morning, and is ideal for dissolving makeup and grime in the evening.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Milk for Spring 2017

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Milk – New & Permanent – $46.00 / £32.00 / €44.50

Unique Technology/Ingredients

Purifies & Detoxifies Skin

Maintains Natural Moisture Barrier

Chia Seed Oil, rich in Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids, helps strengthen and protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier, maintain moisture levels and prevent dehydration. Narcissus and Lavender Flower Complex help protect overall skin health.

Calms & Comforts

Jasmine Flower helps to reduce the appearance of redness while Chia Seed Oil acts as a potent anti-inflammatory to soothe, calm and comfort the skin.

