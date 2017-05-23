Hello pretties!
The sun’s back out, and Bobbi Brown is basking in its glow with the all-new Follow the Sun Collection, inspired by three of our favorite sun-soaked destinations: Antigua, Maui, and Santa Barbara. For a warm, all-over glow, there’s the new Glow Stick and limited edition Eye Gloss, plus limited edition shades of Illuminating Bronzing Powder, limited edition Lip Gloss, and our cult-favorite High Shimmer Lip Gloss. The next best thing to a tropical beach vacation is getting that summer sparkle all year long—rain or shine.
Availability
UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges and online @bobbibrown.co.uk
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s
Bobbi Brown Summer 2017 Follow the Sun Collection
Glow Stick – $36.00 / £26.00 /€37.00
This ultralight formula glides effortlessly over skin to impart a natural, radiant glow on the complexion. Housed in an easy-to-use stick, the all-new Glow Stick is sunshine on-the-go and unlike the actual sun, these effects stay on at night, too.
- Bikini – warm gold shimmer
- Desert Sun – mauve brown
- Island – warm golden shimmer
- Island Plum – plum soft shimmer
- Nude Beach – golden bronze shimmer
- Sunkissed – golden brown shimmer
Lip Gloss – Limited Edition – $31.00 / £21.00 /€25.50
Give lips a sunlit sheen with the conditioning Lip Gloss, formulated with aloe extract for soothing comfort. For a barely-there sheer pout, use Popsicle. For low-maintenance glamour, use one of the High Shimmer shades.
- Popsicle
- Citrus (High Shimmer)
- Bare Sparkle (High Shimmer)
Eye Gloss – Limited Edition – $28.00 / £19.50 /€29.00
This all-new liquid shadow formula glides on lids and delivers a glossy, high-shine finish. The non-sticky formula plays up eyes with fresh, sheer nudes and pinks that can be worn day or night.
- Island Pink – soft pink
- Beach Nude – soft nude beige
- Nude – brownie nude
Illuminating Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $42.00 / £30.00 /€39.50
This soft pressed powder, made with sheer mica powder and flat pearls, reflects light and enhances the natural glow of the skin. Comes with a limited-edition, debossed powder design.
- Antigua – light pink bronze
- Maui – pink coral bronze
- Santa Barbara – pink nectar
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
These are really pretty shades, but I have read some reviews that have indicated that the quality of the products are poor. Such a shame for a once great brand.