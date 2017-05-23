Hello pretties!

The sun’s back out, and Bobbi Brown is basking in its glow with the all-new Follow the Sun Collection, inspired by three of our favorite sun-soaked destinations: Antigua, Maui, and Santa Barbara. For a warm, all-over glow, there’s the new Glow Stick and limited edition Eye Gloss, plus limited edition shades of Illuminating Bronzing Powder, limited edition Lip Gloss, and our cult-favorite High Shimmer Lip Gloss. The next best thing to a tropical beach vacation is getting that summer sparkle all year long—rain or shine.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges and online @bobbibrown.co.uk

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

Bobbi Brown Summer 2017 Follow the Sun Collection

This ultralight formula glides effortlessly over skin to impart a natural, radiant glow on the complexion. Housed in an easy-to-use stick, the all-new Glow Stick is sunshine on-the-go and unlike the actual sun, these effects stay on at night, too.

Bikini – warm gold shimmer

– warm gold shimmer Desert Sun – mauve brown

– mauve brown Island – warm golden shimmer

– warm golden shimmer Island Plum – plum soft shimmer

– plum soft shimmer Nude Beach – golden bronze shimmer

– golden bronze shimmer Sunkissed – golden brown shimmer

Give lips a sunlit sheen with the conditioning Lip Gloss, formulated with aloe extract for soothing comfort. For a barely-there sheer pout, use Popsicle. For low-maintenance glamour, use one of the High Shimmer shades.

Popsicle

Citrus (High Shimmer)

(High Shimmer) Bare Sparkle (High Shimmer)

This all-new liquid shadow formula glides on lids and delivers a glossy, high-shine finish. The non-sticky formula plays up eyes with fresh, sheer nudes and pinks that can be worn day or night.

Island Pink – soft pink

– soft pink Beach Nude – soft nude beige

– soft nude beige Nude – brownie nude

This soft pressed powder, made with sheer mica powder and flat pearls, reflects light and enhances the natural glow of the skin. Comes with a limited-edition, debossed powder design.

Antigua – light pink bronze

– light pink bronze Maui – pink coral bronze

– pink coral bronze Santa Barbara – pink nectar

