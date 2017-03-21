Hello sweeties!

This spring Calvin Klein launches Deep Euphoria Eau de Toilette, a new fragrance for women, a more radiant and spring appropriate scent that the previous Deep Euphoria EDP (info, photos). This seductive scent has rose and aquatic accords and it’s presented in the classical ellipse-shaped rosy pink bottle. It has shiny metal accents which makes the packaging even more seductive that the previous version.

Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria Eau de Toilette campaign is fronted by actress Margot Robbie, one of my favorites if I might say, lounging elegantly under warm rays of the sun in a hotel room with two me alongside her.

Availability

International Launch Date – Spring 2017

Calvin Klein 2017 Deep Euphoria Eau de Toilette

It will be available as 30, 50 and 100 ml Eau de Toilette with the following notes:

Top Notes: Water Lily, Pear

Middle Notes: Black Rose

Dry: Patchouli, Mineral woods, Musk

Enjoy more photos…