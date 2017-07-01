Hello pretties!

Catrice Soleil D’Ete Summer 2017 Collection presents a combination of flowing, metallic fabrics and the bronzing make-up trend is dominating the Spring/Summer Collections on the catwalks this season.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – mid July at ULTA

International Launch Date – from mid July to mid September 2017 in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, Palestine, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Tunsisia, Turkey, UAE

Catrice Soleil D’Ete Summer 2017 Collection

Metal-Infused Eye Palette – New & Limited Edition

Different effects ranging from matt to metallic: five perfectly aligned eye shadows with a powdery texture for expressive eye make-up styles

C01 Metal Muse

Metal Eyelight – New & Limited Edition

The gel-like eyeshadow with a metallic finish is easy to blend and can be intensified by applying several layers.

C01 Sun Kissed Miss

C02 Metal TANtation

Metalip Colour – Limited Edition

Metallic effects with a high coverage meet upon a pleasant cream texture.

C01 Nude Metal Mood

C02 Meet Metal

C03 Brown Sundown

Sun Stripping Bronzer – New & Limited Edition

A fine, matt bronzing powder ideal for the “Contouring” and “Sun Stripping” make-up trends.

C01 Each and Every Sun

Duo Highlighter – New & Limited Edition

A two-tone highlighter with a shimmering powder finish, which is suitable for all skin types.

C01 Gentle Sun Glow

Golden Lip Booster – New & Limited Edition

Applied on its own or on top of colour lipstick, this metallic gloss with a lip-boosting effect creates a shiny gold finish.

C01 Golden Sun-Bath

Sheer Serum Bronzer – New & Limited Edition

The liquid bronzing serum creates soft, golden accents – can be applied pure or mixed with foundation.

C01 InsTANned Complexion

