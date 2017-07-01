Hello pretties!
Catrice Soleil D’Ete Summer 2017 Collection presents a combination of flowing, metallic fabrics and the bronzing make-up trend is dominating the Spring/Summer Collections on the catwalks this season.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – mid July at ULTA
International Launch Date – from mid July to mid September 2017 in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, Palestine, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Tunsisia, Turkey, UAE
Catrice Soleil D’Ete Summer 2017 Collection
Metal-Infused Eye Palette – New & Limited Edition
Different effects ranging from matt to metallic: five perfectly aligned eye shadows with a powdery texture for expressive eye make-up styles
- C01 Metal Muse
Metal Eyelight – New & Limited Edition
The gel-like eyeshadow with a metallic finish is easy to blend and can be intensified by applying several layers.
- C01 Sun Kissed Miss
- C02 Metal TANtation
Metalip Colour – Limited Edition
Metallic effects with a high coverage meet upon a pleasant cream texture.
- C01 Nude Metal Mood
- C02 Meet Metal
- C03 Brown Sundown
Sun Stripping Bronzer – New & Limited Edition
A fine, matt bronzing powder ideal for the “Contouring” and “Sun Stripping” make-up trends.
- C01 Each and Every Sun
Duo Highlighter – New & Limited Edition
A two-tone highlighter with a shimmering powder finish, which is suitable for all skin types.
- C01 Gentle Sun Glow
Golden Lip Booster – New & Limited Edition
Applied on its own or on top of colour lipstick, this metallic gloss with a lip-boosting effect creates a shiny gold finish.
- C01 Golden Sun-Bath
Sheer Serum Bronzer – New & Limited Edition
The liquid bronzing serum creates soft, golden accents – can be applied pure or mixed with foundation.
- C01 InsTANned Complexion
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
FYR Macedonia
That’s a beautiful eye shadow palette that Catrice has got going there – perfect summer shades – very reminiscent of the old Guerlain formats.