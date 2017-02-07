Hello cuties!

Expressive Eyes. A new interpretation of the ballerina look can currently be seen on many of the international catwalks. Woven into different silhouettes, soft tulle is combined with trouser suits and long blazers. The Limited Edition “Eyeconic Art” by CATRICE is complementing this trend with false lashes and eyeliners for expressive eye make-up styles. Artificial Romance – by CATRICE.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017 at @kosmetik4less.com

Catrice Spring 2017 Eyeconic Art Collection

False Lashes – Limited Edition

Eye-Catching. False lashes including lash glue for a look with a wow-effect. The classic version with a lash strip offers extravagant volume, while the Corner Lashes ensure Cat Eyes par excellence.

C01 Dramatic Volume

C02 Natural Volume

C03 Extraordinary Volume

Gel Eyeliner Waterproof – Limited Edition

Get the Look. The deep black texture of the Gel Eyeliner can be applied accurately or as a smokey look. For longlasting, waterproof glamour.

White Liner Pen – Limited Edition

White Artwork. Thanks to its practical felt tip, the Liner Pen can create fine, intricate lines as well as bold statement eyeliner styles.

C01 White

Eye Liner Brush – Limited Edition

Double-Ended. The duo Eye Liner Brush with premium bristles. The flat, slanted end allows an exact application along the lashline, while the slim end applies textures particularly accurately.

Art Tattoos – Limited Edition

Graphic Design. Create special accents next to the eyes as well as on the face and body with the Art Tattoos. The self-adhesive designs can be applied individually or in combination to give any make-up style a unique touch.

C01 Art Of Accents

