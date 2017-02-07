Hello pretties!

Catrice unveils its new Spring 2017 Marina Hoermanseder Collection. Available next month for a limited time, this is the second time the famous designer collaborates with Catrice for a makeup collection.

For the second time, the successful designer Marina Hoermanseder is collaborating with CATRICE. The resulting collection is unmistakably inspired by her Spring/Summer collection and her trademark, the belt buckle.

Availability

International Launch Date – March and April 2017 only in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lativa, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, UAE

Catrice Spring 2017 Marina Hoermanseder Collection

Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition – €4.99

Powder eye shadows in four perfectly aligned fashionable colours with a matt or shimmering finish.

C01 EYEconic Straps

Lip Colour – Limited Edition – €4.99

Two lipsticks with a creamy formula for glossy lips – soft nude and pink with intensive colour-dispersion.

C01 Rose Bloom

C02 Fuchsia’s Flower

Cream Blush – Limited Edition – €3.99

The creamy texture of the blush has a light, powdery finish and blends effortlessly.

C01 Blushed Blossom

Highlighting Pearls – Limited Edition – €3.99

The fine shimmer pearls contain light-reflecting pigments with a soft focus effect to ensure a radiant glow.

C01 Crystal Skin

Highlighting Brush – Limited Edition – €4.49

The premium, soft and thick bristles are ideal for applying and blending powder textures.

Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition – €2.99

Longlasting nail polishes in four spring shades with a matt or glossy finish.

C01 Fuchsia’s Flower

C02 Nectarine Butterfly

C03 Côte D’Azur-Flair

C04 Garden View

Beauty Bag – Limited Edition – €4.99

The soft touch bag with a unique belt design offers space to store the most important beauty companions.

Enjoy more photos…