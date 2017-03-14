Chanel 2017 Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact

Hello pretties!
Get ready for one of those products with a super long name! Here is Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15…my hands are getting tired after writing this name 🙂 . In short terms we are talking about a new Chanel compact foundation with has a creamy formula and a medium coverage but offers the lightness and radiance of a fluid foundation. Your complexion will be immediately hydrated and smoothed, with a look of natural, flawless radiance and a comfortable feel that lasts all day.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus
Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact SPF 15 – New – $60.00
The water-based formula features moisture-rich emollients that hydrate and plump skin for all-day comfort. Soft-focus pigments even skin tone and deliver natural-looking radiance. Vitamin E offers antioxidant benefits.
Shades:
- No.52
- No.10
- No.30
- No.60
- Medium Beige
- No.50
- No.20
- No.22
- No.32
- No.42
Enjoy more photos…