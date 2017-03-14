Chanel 2017 Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact

Hello pretties!

Get ready for one of those products with a super long name! Here is Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15…my hands are getting tired after writing this name 🙂 . In short terms we are talking about a new Chanel compact foundation with has a creamy formula and a medium coverage but offers the lightness and radiance of a fluid foundation. Your complexion will be immediately hydrated and smoothed, with a look of natural, flawless radiance and a comfortable feel that lasts all day.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream Compact SPF 15 – New – $60.00

The water-based formula features moisture-rich emollients that hydrate and plump skin for all-day comfort. Soft-focus pigments even skin tone and deliver natural-looking radiance. Vitamin E offers antioxidant benefits.

Shades:

No.52

No.10

No.30

No.60

Medium Beige

No.50

No.20

No.22

No.32

No.42

Enjoy more photos…