Hello beauties!

Lucia Pica, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer found her inspiration for Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Makeup Collection while taking a Californian road trip. The inspiration is reflected in the makeup products, with colors that resemble a dawn mist or sundappled coastline and even the city lights and gritty noir of downtown LA. She is not afraid to say that her inspiration also came from grittier location as well, not only the beautiful landscapes offered by the nature.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017

International Launch Date – September 2017

Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Makeup Collection

Chanel Palette Essentielle – New & Limited Edition

Beige Clair

Beige Medium

Beige Intense

Lucia Pica introduces Chanel Palette Essentielle as the key product of Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Collection. The new 3-in-1 product comes in a sleek, travel-friendly compact and features a creamy concealer, highlighter and blush. So you have all they key products to create a fresh and effortless makeup look that is meant to last.

The concealer takes up the majority of space in the palette so there’s enough amount of product to be used for touch-ups during the day as well. It has a creamy, balm-like texture which glides effortlessly over the skin giving a soft-focus effect.

The highlighter also comes in a creamy formula, delivering a light veil of luminosity, without being to shimmery.

The moment of color is brought by the creamy blush with gives a translucent finish and a healthy pop of color on your cheeks. You can build up the intensity if you should need it and give it more opacity.

Stylo Sourcils Waterproof – New

Chanel Les 4 Ombres

286 City Lights (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) 288 Road Movie

Ombre Premiere Creme Mono Eyeshadow

818 Urban

820 Memory

Rouge Allure Ink / Liquid Matt Lipstick

Lost

Highway

Rouge Coco

Daylight

Experimental

Rouge Allure Velvet / Matte Lipstick

First Light

Nightfall

Le Vernis

New Dawn

Horizon Line

Enjoy more photos…