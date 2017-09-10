Hello beauties!

If yesterday I was teasing you with a first look at Chanel Holiday 2017 Numeros Rouge Libre Collection, today I’m back with more photos. We’ve discussed this collection a lot lately and I know many of you are not so excited about the launch. As you can see once again, red and green shades are the heart of this new Chanel Libre Collection. I’m waiting patiently for others Chanel Holiday 2017 products and I hope there will be shades to match my taste as well. Without any further due, I’ll let you enjoy the photos bellow!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – November 2017

Chanel Holiday 2017 Numeros Rouge Libre Collection

Includes:

Blush Joues Contraste No.380 So Close

Chanel Les 5 Ombres Palette Creation Exclusive Trait De Caractere

Chanel Ombre Premiere Cream Eyeshadow No.882 Silver Screen

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner No.857 Legendary Green

Le Volume de Chanel Mascara No.37 Character

Rouge Allure Lipstick – 2 shades

Rouge Allure Velvet – 2 shades

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss No.782 True and No.784 Romance

Le Vernis in No.580 Celebrity, No.582 Fiction, No.604 Scenario

Enjoy more photos…