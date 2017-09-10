Hello beauties!
If yesterday I was teasing you with a first look at Chanel Holiday 2017 Numeros Rouge Libre Collection, today I’m back with more photos. We’ve discussed this collection a lot lately and I know many of you are not so excited about the launch. As you can see once again, red and green shades are the heart of this new Chanel Libre Collection. I’m waiting patiently for others Chanel Holiday 2017 products and I hope there will be shades to match my taste as well. Without any further due, I’ll let you enjoy the photos bellow!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Sephora, Neiman Marcus
International Launch Date – November 2017
Chanel Holiday 2017 Numeros Rouge Libre Collection
Includes:
- Blush Joues Contraste No.380 So Close
- Chanel Les 5 Ombres Palette Creation Exclusive Trait De Caractere
- Chanel Ombre Premiere Cream Eyeshadow No.882 Silver Screen
- Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner No.857 Legendary Green
- Le Volume de Chanel Mascara No.37 Character
- Rouge Allure Lipstick – 2 shades
- Rouge Allure Velvet – 2 shades
- Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss No.782 True and No.784 Romance
- Le Vernis in No.580 Celebrity, No.582 Fiction, No.604 Scenario
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
This is appalling! Too many of these pieces look like chanel products I already have, & maybe you do, too. For example: I already own a black Chanel nail polish called Metamorphosis; ditto a Chanel dark green polish called Emeraude. I have an eye palette almost identical to this new one & it’s called L’Temporel de Chanel. And I’m sure the lipsticks & even the blush may be blasts from the past, too. Sad.
I’m keeping an open mind about the eyeshadow palette until I see swatches. I had no interest in last year’s Libre collection. Lucia doesn’t do holiday collections but her reds have been stunning.