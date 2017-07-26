Hello ladies!

Chanel Mademoiselle Dreams Summer 2017 Makeup Collection is a limited edition release for International Lipstick Day. Model Vittoria Ceretti features Chanel Mademoiselle Dreams campaign with the shades of her desire. The entire Mademoiselle Dreams makeup line is based on four lip colors and five nail varnishes. Keep on reading to find out more but don’t forget about Chanel Neon Wave Summer 2017 release as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel Mademoiselle Dreams Summer 2017 Collection

No.178 Prodigious (New & Limited Edition) – When I’m feeling low-maintenance, I put on Rouge Allure in Prodigious, an effortlessly pretty magenta that’s ready for anything.

(New & Limited Edition) – When I’m feeling low-maintenance, I put on Rouge Allure in Prodigious, an effortlessly pretty magenta that’s ready for anything. No.179 Luminous (New & Limited Edition) – A colour that never fails me: Rouge Allure in Luminous, the versatile, your-lips-but-better pink that’s always in my handbag.

A long-lasting liquid lipstick with a smooth texture that glides on like a gloss and sets with a luminous, velvet-like finish.

No.160 Prodigieux (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) No.162 Energique (Limited Edition) – A strikingly intense pink, Rouge Allure Ink in Energiqué, marks my lips with bold, matte

colour that lasts all day.

The newly-renovated 5-free formula features Bioceramics and Ceramides to improve the quality of nails. In an arresting palette of 15 trend-setting shades, including bestselling cult favorites and daring new colours.

No.521 Rose Cache (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) No.600 Rose Energie (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) No.491 Rose Confidentiel (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) No.586 Prodigious (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) No.564 Sea Whip (Limited Edition)

