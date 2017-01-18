Hello sweeties!
Would you like to take a first look at Chanel Spring 2017 Energies et Puretes de Chanel? 🙂 Yes, this is the annual Chanel Le Blanc makeup collection and it will become available online very soon. I bet you’ve already seen the highlights of this collection on Instagram and if you were quite interested there are also swatches posted by a couple of beauty bloggers. The new Chanel Spring 2017 Chanel Le Blanc collection was inspired by the Eastern pop culture so we get pretty colorful and vibrant shades along with a couple of limited edition items. Check them out right after the cut and take your pick as this one has a lot of star products to offer.
Availability
Japan Launch Date – 24 February 2017
Singapore Launch Date – 20 January 2017
U.S. Launch Date – late January 2017 at @chanel.com
Chanel Spring 2017 Energies et Puretes de Chanel / Chanel Le Blanc
Plisse Lumiere de Chanel Illuminating Powder – Limited Edition
It’s a versatile highlighter with soft gold champagne reflexes. The powder is embossed with “washi” paper design symbolizing the contrast between traditional craftsmanship and graphic modernity.
Les Tissages de Chanel Blush
- No.100 Tweed Coralline – coral (Limited Edition)
- No.110 Cherry Blossom – cherry red
Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette
- No.284 Jardin de Lumieres – tin grey, pink peach, aubergine, silver (Limited Edition)
- No.292 Jardins Eclatants – sparkling pink, pearly peach, pink beige, intense copper brown (Limited Edition)
Rouge Coco Shine
- Corail Radieux – creamy sparkling coral
- Rose Ravissant – radiant pink coral
- Rouge Lumiere – intense red (Limited Edition)
Rouge Allure Gloss
- Energie – bright coral
- Vibration – vibrant milky raspberry (Limited Edition)
Le Vernis
- No.584 Bleu Pastel – opalescent light blue
- Resplendissant – bright coral
8 Comments
I cannot wait for this collection. Was told it would be out in Canada next week at The Bay (HBC). Thanks so much for the pictures and descriptions and what pieces are LE!
I saw these a couple of weeks ago on some other bloggers website but without much details and I was wondering when you were gonna fill us in…Thanks for letting us know when we can get our hands on these!
Hi! I’m happy to have been of help. 🙂 I’m into this collection as much of the other ladies so you know once I hear anything I’ll post it on the blog or Instagram
coool!!!! ; ))
Hey tavia, do you know if this collection will be available in Europe and especially in France ?
Thanks !
Hi Julia! I don’t think this collection will be released in Europe and if it will by any chance it will be exclusively at some Chanel boutiques or perhaps the official website. Unfortunately I don’t have any official source from France that can confirm anything.
So excited for this to come out in the US!
It’s way into February & still no USA launch. What gives?