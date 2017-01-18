Hello sweeties!

Would you like to take a first look at Chanel Spring 2017 Energies et Puretes de Chanel? 🙂 Yes, this is the annual Chanel Le Blanc makeup collection and it will become available online very soon. I bet you’ve already seen the highlights of this collection on Instagram and if you were quite interested there are also swatches posted by a couple of beauty bloggers. The new Chanel Spring 2017 Chanel Le Blanc collection was inspired by the Eastern pop culture so we get pretty colorful and vibrant shades along with a couple of limited edition items. Check them out right after the cut and take your pick as this one has a lot of star products to offer.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 24 February 2017

Singapore Launch Date – 20 January 2017

U.S. Launch Date – late January 2017 at @chanel.com

Chanel Spring 2017 Energies et Puretes de Chanel / Chanel Le Blanc

Plisse Lumiere de Chanel Illuminating Powder – Limited Edition

It’s a versatile highlighter with soft gold champagne reflexes. The powder is embossed with “washi” paper design symbolizing the contrast between traditional craftsmanship and graphic modernity.

Les Tissages de Chanel Blush

No.100 Tweed Coralline – coral (Limited Edition)

– coral (Limited Edition) No.110 Cherry Blossom – cherry red

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette

No.284 Jardin de Lumieres – tin grey, pink peach, aubergine, silver (Limited Edition)

– tin grey, pink peach, aubergine, silver (Limited Edition) No.292 Jardins Eclatants – sparkling pink, pearly peach, pink beige, intense copper brown (Limited Edition)

Rouge Coco Shine

Corail Radieux – creamy sparkling coral

– creamy sparkling coral Rose Ravissant – radiant pink coral

– radiant pink coral Rouge Lumiere – intense red (Limited Edition)

Rouge Allure Gloss

Energie – bright coral

– bright coral Vibration – vibrant milky raspberry (Limited Edition)

Le Vernis

No.584 Bleu Pastel – opalescent light blue

– opalescent light blue Resplendissant – bright coral

Enjoy more photos…