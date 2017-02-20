Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete / Cruise Collection

Hello beauties!

Lately I kept reminding you of the upcoming Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete Collection also known as Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise. Sneak peeks on Instagram and the articles I’ve posted on the blog so far for Chanel Cruise 2017 come to show that not only am I interested in this collection but I also try as much as possible to keep you updated. Lucia Pica, Global Creative Designer for Makeup and Color presents the new Les Indispensables de L’Ete as luminous and warm collection with a focus on bronzed, glowing skin. The inspiration came from natural landscapes so you will find a palette of sun-baked earthy tones with green accents, in the lightest textures.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Summer 2017

Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete Collection (Cruise Collection)

Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder – New & Limited Edition

Light

Medium Light

Medium

Medium Deep

Deep

Rouge Coco Shine

527 Golden Sun – sunny peach

537 Golden Sand – warm intense nude

Rouge Coco Stylo

207 Sepia – intense bronzey chocolate

217 Panorama – soft beige

227 Esquisse – coral pink

Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof

837 Horizon

847 Terra Rossa

Le Vernis

560 Coquillage – bold, milky orange

562 Coralium – milky coral

564 Sea Whip – milky pink

558 Sargasso – grey with blue-green shimmer

