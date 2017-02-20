Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete / Cruise Collection

Hello beauties!

Lately I kept reminding you of the upcoming Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete Collection also known as Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise. Sneak peeks on Instagram and the articles I’ve posted on the blog so far for Chanel Cruise 2017 come to show that not only am I interested in this collection but I also try as much as possible to keep you updated. Lucia Pica, Global Creative Designer for Makeup and Color presents the new Les Indispensables de L’Ete as luminous and warm collection with a focus on  bronzed, glowing skin. The inspiration came from natural landscapes so you will find a palette of sun-baked earthy tones with green accents, in the lightest textures.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Summer 2017

Chanel Summer 2017 Les Indispensables de L’Ete Collection (Cruise Collection)

Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder – New & Limited Edition

  • Light
  • Medium Light
  • Medium
  • Medium Deep
  • Deep

Rouge Coco Shine

  • 527 Golden Sun – sunny peach
  • 537 Golden Sand – warm intense nude

Rouge Coco Stylo

  • 207 Sepia – intense bronzey chocolate
  • 217 Panorama – soft beige
  • 227 Esquisse – coral pink

Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof

  • 837 Horizon
  • 847 Terra Rossa

Le Vernis

  • 560 Coquillage – bold, milky orange
  • 562 Coralium – milky coral
  • 564 Sea Whip – milky pink
  • 558 Sargasso – grey with blue-green shimmer

