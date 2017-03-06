Hello pretties!

My heart almost stopped when I checked out Chanel France website and saw the new blushes part of Chanel L’Harmonies des Opposes Collection. Like every other limited edition Chanel collection, this one brings bad and good news. Starting with the good news first….there will be six variations of Les Tissages de Chanel Blush Duo Effect Tweed and you can see just how gorgeous they are right after the jump, but the bad news is they are France exclusive. I know this will piss off a lot of Chanel fans, including myself, but for the time being unless you find a method on how to bring these babies out of France, we are left with only the photos!

Availability

France Launch Date – Now @chanel.com/fr

Chanel Summer 2017 L’Harmonies des Opposes Collection

Les Tissages de Chanel Blush Duo Effect Tweed – Limited Edition – €43.00

These duo blushes are sprinkled with gold and silver shimmer, delicately reveal the softness of the powder material. Its soft texture and aerial long lasting formula allows an easy application. Slightly transparent, satiny and ultra soft each of these blushes will lightly allow you to sculpt your cheeks in beautiful shades.

Shades:

10 Tweed Pink

20 Tweed Corail

80 Tweed Rose Peche

90 Tweed Pink Paradise

100 Tweed Coralline

110 Tweed Cherry Blossom

Which one are you going to choose? 🙂

Enjoy more photos…