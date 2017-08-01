Hello pretties!
Chantecaille Fall 2017 Makeup Collection is launching this month and features Chantecaille Save the Forest Palette as its star product. The four shades eyeshadow palette is inspired by the beautiful Virunga National Park in Congo, Africa. This time is about protecting the last remaining gorillas on the planet who live in this area. A percentage gain from the sales of Chantecaille Save the Forest Palette will go to Rainforest Alliance. Check out the entire collection right after the break!
A portion of the proceeds from the Save The Forests Eye Shade Palette will benefit the Rainforest Alliance.
Availability
UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Harrods, Harvey Nichols
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom
Chantecaille Save The Forest Fall 2017 Collection
Chantecaille Save The Forest Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $85.00 /£76.00
- Dawn – golden brown
- Volcano – rich brown
- Mist – pale pink highlighter
- Bamboo – deep olive green
Chantecaille Cheek Gelee – $41.00
A hydrating gel-cream blush that combines the freshness of an emulsion with the lasting power of a stain. Sheer yet vibrant pigments add instant color and luminosity for a radiant, youthful glow.
- Lively – peach
HD Perfecting Loose Powder – $68.00
It will be released in one universal shade with a built-in brush.
Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer – $36.00
- Light Taupe – light gray-brown
Chantecaille Full Brow Perfecting Gel + Tint – $40.00
- Light – light brown
- Dark – dark brown
Matte Chic Lipstick – $39.00
- Linda – beige pink
- Helena – terracotta pink
- Christy – warm soft pink
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
That palette is just divine.
This palette’s shades remind me of the Chanel one for A/W 2015 Tisse D’Automne don’t you think ?