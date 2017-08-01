Hello pretties!

Chantecaille Fall 2017 Makeup Collection is launching this month and features Chantecaille Save the Forest Palette as its star product. The four shades eyeshadow palette is inspired by the beautiful Virunga National Park in Congo, Africa. This time is about protecting the last remaining gorillas on the planet who live in this area. A percentage gain from the sales of Chantecaille Save the Forest Palette will go to Rainforest Alliance. Check out the entire collection right after the break!

Availability

UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Harrods, Harvey Nichols

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom

Chantecaille Save The Forest Fall 2017 Collection

Chantecaille Save The Forest Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $85.00 /£76.00

Dawn – golden brown

– golden brown Volcano – rich brown

– rich brown Mist – pale pink highlighter

– pale pink highlighter Bamboo – deep olive green

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee – $41.00

A hydrating gel-cream blush that combines the freshness of an emulsion with the lasting power of a stain. Sheer yet vibrant pigments add instant color and luminosity for a radiant, youthful glow.

Lively – peach

HD Perfecting Loose Powder – $68.00

It will be released in one universal shade with a built-in brush.

Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer – $36.00

Light Taupe – light gray-brown

Chantecaille Full Brow Perfecting Gel + Tint – $40.00

Light – light brown

– light brown Dark – dark brown

Matte Chic Lipstick – $39.00

Linda – beige pink

– beige pink Helena – terracotta pink

– terracotta pink Christy – warm soft pink

Enjoy more photos…