My eyes are set on Sunlight Powder Highlighter, a gorgeous limited edition highlighting powder, featured in the new Chantecaille Summer 2017 Makeup Collection. The new Chantecaille collection features both new and existing products for two summer makeup looks. Chantecaille Corsica Look embraces aquatic shades from the trio eyeshadow palette, while for Seashell Makeup Look you’ll need to use the colors of the new Seashell Eye & Cheek Trio.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom , Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue

UK Launch Date – July 2017 at Harrods, Lookfantastic

Chantecaille Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

A limited-edition powder highlighter embossed with a sun that imparts the perfect summer glow on your skin. The ultra-lightweight formula is infused with micro-fine luminescent pearls that absorb, reflect and refract light to amplify the skin’s natural radiance, adding volume and a youthful, beachy glow when dusted onto the high planes of your face.

Sunlight

An innovative lip product with a slick and comfortable texture that intensely conditions lips while providing a shiny pop of color. The deeply hydrating formula instantly melts onto your lips to smooth the texture of lips and provide irresistible luminosity.

Calypso

Flamingo

Grenadine

Orchid

Tango

Seashell Eye and Cheek Trio – Limited Edition – $68.00 / £56.00

A shimmering palette of pretty seashell-inspired hues transforms the face with a soft beachy glow. Sweep the pale pink across the entire lid for an ethereal wash of color and use the neutral taupe to define and add depth. Cheeks are dusted with a rosy flush that radiates the warmth of sun-kissed skin.. Rose Quartz – A sparkling peony

– A sparkling peony Driftwood – A light brown

– A light brown Cheek Cheer Shade – A golden tangerine

Corsican Eye Palette Trio – Limited Edition – $68.00 / £56.00 Inspired by the rugged, organic beauty of Corsica’s crystal-clear waters, olive groves, and impressive, shimmering boulders. We’ve paired shades that brighten, define, and enhance all eye colors to create the ultimate eye shade palette for summer. Lip Keep – $24.00 / £19.00 A transparent lip definer that smoothes and redefines the lip line, locking color in place for transfer-proof wear. This high comfort formula with water resistant properties can also be used to fill the lips in before applying Lip Sleek in order to enhance wear. Infused with amino acids for moisturizing and firming properties. 24 Hour Waterproof Eyeliner – Permanent – $27.00 / £22.00 Storm

Oolong Radiance Gel Bronzer – $42.00 / £35.00 A new portable size version of our best-selling liquid bronzer. Quick and easy to apply, this liquid bronzer offers a touch of sun and subtle luminosity to any complexion. This beloved formula is a cross between a gel and a creamy fluid that is weightless and imperceptible, yet smoothing and long-lasting. Contains soothing Raspberry Stem Cells and antioxidant Youth-Preserving Bearberry Complex.

