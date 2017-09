Hello pretties!

China Glaze The Glam Finale Holiday 2017 Collection launches later this month. As expected we have 12 new nail lacquers in bright and sparkling colors.

A Holiday Collection that changes the “Grand” to the “Glam Finale”.. Break out your sequins and rock the night away this Holiday Season with these party-perfect glitters and merry metallics.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 25 September 2017 | Pre-Order Now @nailpolishdirect.co.uk

China Glaze The Glam Finale Holiday 2017 Collection

China Glaze Nail Polish – 14 ml / 0.5 fl oz – £4.95

Do not Be A Snow-Flake (84101) – silvery particles in a milky translucent base (glitter)

Disco Ball Drop (84102) – holographic particles in a transparent base (glitter)

Slay Bells Ring (84103) – gray (metallic)

Queen Of Sequins (84104) – small sparkling particles in a dark purple base (shimmer)

As Good As It Glitz (84105) – lilac-golden (metallic)

Sparkle On (84106) – red sparkling particles in a red base (glitter)

Santa’s Side Chick (84107) – berry red (shimmer)

Big Hair & Bubbly (84108) – golden sparkling particles in a transparent base (glitter)

Toast It Up! (84109) – golden champagne (metallic)

The Perfect Holly-Day (84110) – yellowish green (shimmer)

New Year, New Boo (84111) – royal blue (shimmer)

Teal The Fever (84112) – blue-green sparkling particles on a transparent base (glitter)

The Glam Finale 2017 Nail Polish Collection – 3 Piece Slay Bells Ring Kit – £10.95

Includes:

Santa’s Side Chick Nail Polish (full size 14ml)

Slay Bells Ring Nail Polish (full size 14ml)

Ardell Spiky 385 False Eyelashes (boast a dramatic, criss-cross effect)

The Glam Finale 2 Piece As Good As It Glitz Kit – £8.95

Includes:

As Good As It Glitz Nail Lacquer (full size 14ml)

Big Hair & Bubbly Nail Lacquer (full size 14ml)

The Glam Finale 6 Piece Micro Mini Kit – £9.95

Kit contains:

Disco Ball Drop Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

Slay Bells Ring Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

Big Hair & Bubbly Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

As Good As It Glitz Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

Sparkle On Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

The Perfect Holly-Day Nail Lacquer (mini size 3.6 ml)

Enjoy more photos…