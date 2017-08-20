Hello cuties!

Celebrate your dark side with China Glaze Happily Never After Collection. The new China Glaze Halloween 2017 Collection is a sultry one and contains six new nail colors.

Welcome to China Glaze Happily Never After 2017 Nail Polish Collection at Nail Polish Direct! Forget princesses, prince charming, fairies and love songs… this year China Glaze is getting wicked. Evil queens, dragons, poison and dark magic is this years theme; the 2017 Halloween Nail Polish Collection takes you to a place where fairy tale dreams are broken, where villains always win and happily ever after is non-existent. Welcome to Happily Never After. The team at China Glaze has been cranking out some amazing collections in 2017 and this one does not disappoint! With 2 luscious cremes, 2 gorgeous pearls, 1 wicked shimmer and 1 funky topper – the Happily Never After Collection delivers on it’s promise of fairy tales gone wrong that will make your nails look oh-so-right!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @head2toebeauty.com

UK Launch Date – Now at @nailpolishdirect.co.uk

International Launch Date – September 2017

China Glaze Happily Never After 2017 Halloween Collection

China Glaze Nail Polish – £4.95 / $3.25

Queen, Please! (84079) – pearl and lilac particles (Micro-glitter)

– pearl and lilac particles (Micro-glitter) Sin-derella (84080) – pinkish-violet mother-of-pearl (Shimmer)

– pinkish-violet mother-of-pearl (Shimmer) Lookin ‘Gore-geous (84082) – dark reddish-purple (Cream)

– dark reddish-purple (Cream) Crown For Whatever (84083) – dark purple (Matte)

– dark purple (Matte) Life’s Grimm (84084) – dark olive (Golden shimmer)

– dark olive (Golden shimmer) Do You, Boo! (84085) – black and gold circles and rectangles (Glitter)

There will also be available China Glaze Happily Never After Micro Mini Kit. This one contains 6 mini nail varnishes of 3.6 ml / 0.125 fl oz from the new collection.

China Glaze Looking ‘Gore-geous Happily Never After Nail & Lash is a 3 piece kit including the following:

Lookin’ Gore-geous

Do You Boo!

Ardell False Lashes

Enjoy more photos…