China Glaze releases My Little Pony Nail Color Collection with 14 fun and new lacquers to enjoy!

Colour is magic. Ranging from fun-loving brights to celestial glitters, this collection is sure to resonate with beauty connoisseurs and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now @nailpolishdirect.co.uk

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @head2toebeauty.com, ULTA

International Launch Date – end July 2017

China Glaze My Little Pony Fall 2017 Collection

I Sea Ponies – Manehattan’s calling! A few strokes of this dazzling holographic chrome and your ready for the big city.

Hay Girl Hay – Giddy up for glamorous color. This celestial holographic glitter is no one-trick pony.

Kill’em with Kindness – Bring on the harmony. If kindness was a color it would be this whimsical soft yellow.

Cutie Mark the Spot – Set your sights on sky-high color. You’ll be one fly girl is the serene pistachio mint green.

One Polished Pony – Charming, poised & chic. You’ll be the mane attraction is this dashing turquoise.

Too Busy Being Awesome – Up, up & away to Cloudsdale. A high-flying adventure awaits in this charming cerulean blue.

Let Your Twilight Sparkle – Some shades are just pure magic. This enchanting purple holographic glitter sparkles like no other.

I Just Canterlot – Talk about stunning color…..This glamorous violet glitter is too fab to handle!

Apple Jack of My Eye – Ripe and deliciously sweet to the core, this juicy red orange is the crème of the crop.

She’s a Mane-Iac – Break out the reins! This satiny hot pink is prancing like she’s never pranced before.

Sweet As Pinky Pie – Silly. Witty. Girly. Whirly. There’s always fun to be had in this bubbly pastel pink.

Song Bird Serenade Duo

Ranging from full loving brights to celestial glitters, this collection is sure to resonate with beauty connoisseurs and pop culture enthusiasts alike. Whimsical and fashion forward shades inspired by unique personalities of the iconic my little ponies. Contains China clay as a nail hardener.

Set includes:

Song Bright Serenade – black shimmer

Best Ponies Ever – soft gold chrome

Bonus Gift! A set of best friends ring!

