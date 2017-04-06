Hello beauties!

China Glaze is coming out this spring with an entire new range of nude shades. Among the 12 new shades you will definitely find the one perfectly suited to match your skin tone. Take a look right after the jump and take your peek!

Keep it neutral with these 12 new hues of nude, crafted to complement a variety of complexions. Find your perfect shade and flatter yourself.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at @chinaglazeuk.com

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

China Glaze Spring 2017 Shades of Nude Collection

Nail Polish – $7.50 / £4.95

Bourgeois Beige – Sophisticated and refined almond creme is conceited and has every reason

Pixilated – Go incognito with this barely there beige, perfect for a secret rendezvous

Note to Selfie – Nail your perfect angles with this flawless dusty rose, the picture perfect shade

It's a Match – We've created the perfect nude. This flattering nude is everyone's go-to-hue

Don't Make Me Blush – Charming. Sweet. Chic. This beautiful blush will be the object of your affection

Minimalist Momma – It's not difficult to find the beauty in simplicity with this classic sandy tan

A Whole Latte Fun! – Warm and earthy, this haute tawny definitely brings the flavor

Fresher Than My Clique – Watch out for haters. This dope taupe is the freshest hue in the crew

Head to Taupe – Best shade of the season go to this deep taupe, the perfect accessory to any look

Kill The Lights – The chic comes out at night. This provocative pinky beige prefers to slay after dark

Bare Attack – On the prowl for ravishing color? This show-stop-ping sepia will turn you into a mani-ac!

Give Me S'More – You just can't get enough of this decadent chocolate. One coat is never enough!

Enjoy more photos…