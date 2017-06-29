Hello pretties!
Have you looked at the new China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection? It features 12 new nail colors along with a couple of nail polish kits that are available exclusively online.
China Glaze is bringing the glamour and heat this summer with its jewel-toned bright Summer Reign Collection. Inspired by the hot-hues of a summer sunset, this color palette offers sophisticated jewel-tones and dazzling metallics with intense, saturated finishes.
Where to buy:
U.S. – Now at ULTA
China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection
China Glaze Nail Polish – $7.50
- All Glammed Up – mint creme
- Sun-Set The Mood – hot coral creme
- Sultry Solstice – orange neon
- Sunset Seeker – red orange matte
- Flame-Boyant – red neon
- High Standards – gold chrome
- Chroma Cool – silver chrome
- Emerald Bae – green creme
- I Truly Azure You – aqua shimmer
- Simply Fa-Blue-Less – bright blue creme
- Summer Reign – bright purple shimmer
- Rose My Name – magenta shimmer
Summer Reign 6 Pc Micro Mini Kit – $15.00 (Online Only)
Set Includes:
- All Glammed Up (mint crème)
- I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer)
- Summer Reign (bright purple shimmer)
- Sun-Set The Mood (hot coral crème)
- Sunset Seeker (red orange matte)
- High Standards (gold chrome)
Mint For Blue 3 Pc Nail Art Kit – $20.00 (Online Only)
Set Includes:
- Stripe Rite When In Chrome (0.25 oz)
- All Glammed Up (mint crème) (0.5 oz)
- I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer) (0.5 oz)
