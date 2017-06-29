China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!

Have you looked at the new China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection? It features 12 new nail colors along with a couple of nail polish kits that are available exclusively online.

China Glaze is bringing the glamour and heat this summer with its jewel-toned bright Summer Reign Collection. Inspired by the hot-hues of a summer sunset, this color palette offers sophisticated jewel-tones and dazzling metallics with intense, saturated finishes.

Where to buy:

U.S.  – Now at ULTA

China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection

China Glaze Nail Polish – $7.50

  • All Glammed Up – mint creme
  • Sun-Set The Mood – hot coral creme
  • Sultry Solstice – orange neon
  • Sunset Seeker – red orange matte
  • Flame-Boyant – red neon
  • High Standards – gold chrome
  • Chroma Cool – silver chrome
  • Emerald Bae – green creme
  • I Truly Azure You – aqua shimmer
  • Simply Fa-Blue-Less – bright blue creme
  • Summer Reign – bright purple shimmer
  • Rose My Name – magenta shimmer

Summer Reign 6 Pc Micro Mini Kit – $15.00 (Online Only)

Set Includes:

  • All Glammed Up (mint crème)
  • I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer)
  • Summer Reign (bright purple shimmer)
  • Sun-Set The Mood (hot coral crème)
  • Sunset Seeker (red orange matte)
  • High Standards (gold chrome)

Mint For Blue 3 Pc Nail Art Kit – $20.00 (Online Only)

Set Includes:

  • Stripe Rite When In Chrome (0.25 oz)
  • All Glammed Up (mint crème) (0.5 oz)
  • I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer) (0.5 oz)

Enjoy more photos…

