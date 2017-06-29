Hello pretties!

Have you looked at the new China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection? It features 12 new nail colors along with a couple of nail polish kits that are available exclusively online.

China Glaze is bringing the glamour and heat this summer with its jewel-toned bright Summer Reign Collection. Inspired by the hot-hues of a summer sunset, this color palette offers sophisticated jewel-tones and dazzling metallics with intense, saturated finishes.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at ULTA

China Glaze Summer Reign 2017 Collection

All Glammed Up – mint creme

Sun-Set The Mood – hot coral creme

Sultry Solstice – orange neon

Sunset Seeker – red orange matte

Flame-Boyant – red neon

High Standards – gold chrome

Chroma Cool – silver chrome

Emerald Bae – green creme

I Truly Azure You – aqua shimmer

Simply Fa-Blue-Less – bright blue creme

Summer Reign – bright purple shimmer

Rose My Name – magenta shimmer

Set Includes:

All Glammed Up (mint crème)

I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer)

Summer Reign (bright purple shimmer)

Sun-Set The Mood (hot coral crème)

Sunset Seeker (red orange matte)

High Standards (gold chrome)

Set Includes:

Stripe Rite When In Chrome (0.25 oz)

All Glammed Up (mint crème) (0.5 oz)

I Truly Azure You (aqua shimmer) (0.5 oz)

