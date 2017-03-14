Clarins 2017 Pore Perfecting Matifying Kit, Foundation & Blotting Papers

Hello pretties!

Earlier today while I was browsing online stores for a new solution to keep my combination skin type, shine free as many hours as possible, I stumble upon a couple of products from Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying line. I just purchased a new foundation last month so Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Foundation will have to wait before I’ll give it a try, but I’m badly in need for new blotting papers and Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Kit might just be the right thing for me. I want my blotting papers nearby so I never leave the house without having them in my bag. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

A compact that gives you flawless skin in an instant thanks to blotting papers and a lightweight translucent powder. It’s suitable for anyone with normal to combination skin types.

The gentle hemp-oil blotting papers absorb excess sebum while the lightweight, translucent powder—formulated with white clay and micro pearls—erases the look of pores and blemishes while promoting a fresh, shine-free complexion that lasts all day.

A foundation with a gentle melting texture that blends seamlessly, smoothing the way to an even skin tone and a perfectly shine-free complexion. It gives you flawless, quick and even application with your fingertips for a transparent result. Acacia gum micro-pearls and soft-focus pigments promote a smooth skin texture. Red clay absorbs excess sebum and visibly tightens pores, and organic salicornia maintains skin’s moisture level for all-day freshness and comfort.

Shades:

Nude Amber

Nude Beige

Nude Cappuccino

Nude Honey

Nude Ivory

Soft and gentle oil-blotting papers formulated with hemp and wood pulp instantly blot excess sebum, resulting in a perfectly matte, healthy-looking complexion. The soft, supple texture of the papers won’t dry the skin or smudge makeup.

