Hello beauties!
Clarins Everlasting Foundations are launching this month. There are two types of Everlasting Foundations. One is a cushion foundation with a liquid formula while the other is a compact foundation. Don’t forget to check out the newly launched Clarins Graphik Fall 2017 Collection as well.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom
UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Clarins.co.uk
Clarins Everlasting Foundations Fall 2017
Clarins Everlasting Cushion Foundation SPF 50 – €39.00 for 13 ml
Is a liquid and lightweight foundation which provides light to medium coverage. The formula has color-correcting pigments that conceals skin imperfections and blemishes. You get an instant fresh glow with a comfortable feel and a lasting moisture sensation.
Shades:
- 103 Ivory
- 105 Nude
- 107 Beige
- 108 Sand
- 110 Honey
Clarins Everlasting Compact Foundation SPF 9 – €43.00 for 10 g
It gives a long-lasting matte effect. The texture is finely milled and melts onto the skin when applied. This foundation is water resistant, sweat and humidity resistant. It also does a good job on those hot days so this sounds really promising for a combination or oily skin type.
Shades:
- 103 Ivory
- 105 Nude
- 109 Wheat
- 110 Honey
- 112 Amber
- 113 Chestnut
- 114 Cappuccino
- 116.5 Coffee
- 117 Hazelnut
- 118 Sienna
Enjoy more photos…