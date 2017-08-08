Hello beauties!

Clarins Everlasting Foundations are launching this month. There are two types of Everlasting Foundations. One is a cushion foundation with a liquid formula while the other is a compact foundation. Don’t forget to check out the newly launched Clarins Graphik Fall 2017 Collection as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Clarins.co.uk

Clarins Everlasting Foundations Fall 2017

Clarins Everlasting Cushion Foundation SPF 50 – €39.00 for 13 ml

Is a liquid and lightweight foundation which provides light to medium coverage. The formula has color-correcting pigments that conceals skin imperfections and blemishes. You get an instant fresh glow with a comfortable feel and a lasting moisture sensation.

Shades:

103 Ivory

105 Nude

107 Beige

108 Sand

110 Honey

Clarins Everlasting Compact Foundation SPF 9 – €43.00 for 10 g



It gives a long-lasting matte effect. The texture is finely milled and melts onto the skin when applied. This foundation is water resistant, sweat and humidity resistant. It also does a good job on those hot days so this sounds really promising for a combination or oily skin type.

Shades:

103 Ivory

105 Nude

109 Wheat

110 Honey

112 Amber

113 Chestnut

114 Cappuccino

116.5 Coffee

117 Hazelnut

118 Sienna

