Clinique x Jonathan Adler Summer 2017 Makeup Collection is so joyful and makes you wanna drop everything, start packing and get away for that summer vacation. On a hot day like this, seeing the promo photos with the products by the swimming pool, makes me wanna grab by swimming suit and head over to the nearest pool for a swim. 🙂

The new and limited edition collection by designer Jonathan Adler captures the jet-set glam of his favorite seaside destinations—

Palm Beach, Capri, Santorini. The inspiration comes from that iconic Clinique green that signifies freshness. The collection is full of bright, bold and fresh colors so you’ll get a glamorous and playful summer look.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom and @clinique.com | later at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 7 July 2017 @clinique.co.uk | August 2017 at Selfridges

Clinique Jonathan Adler Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

An exclusive collection of luminous Clinique Pop™ lipsticks by Jonathan Adler. Jewel-like lipsticks in bold, saturated colors look as pretty on your lips as they do on your vanity. “The domes of Lucite are inspired by my Globo collection—glowing and glamorous. Just like Lip Pop,” says Adler.

Love Pop

Cherry Pop

Poppy Pop

Santorini Pop (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) Cola Pop

Capri Pop (Limited Edition)

(Limited Edition) Fab Pop

Melon Pop

Beige Pop

Bare Pop

Rebel Pop

Palm Beach Pop (Limited Edition)

A silky, long-wearing eyeshadow with an exclusive Jonathan Adler geometric print hot-stamped on the lid and pressed into the powder.

Aqua Pop

Cream Pop

Grape Pop

Willow Pop

Peach Pop

Plum Pop

Powder Brush dusts on loose or pressed powder for smooth, even application. Blush Brush is tapered for expert blush application. Eye Shadow Brush is perfectly sized for applying shadow on lids and under brow bones. Eye Shaper Brush is ideal for contouring.

Includes:

Powder Brush

Blush Brush

Eye Shadow Brush

Eye Shaper Brush

Zippered Travel Pouch

A cleansing experience as stylish as it is effective. Set includes a Sonic Brush and travel case in a signature Jonathan Adler print, plus Foaming Sonic Facial Soap.

Sonic movement offers deep yet gentle cleansing. Angled tip targets T-Zone and other hard-to-reach areas. Gently lifts the makeup, dirt and oil hand washing may miss. Foaming Sonic Facial Soap cushions skin for sonic cleansing.

Decorated with Adler’s geometric prints this eyeshadow clutch features 13 bestselling All About Shadow colors, a mirror and four applicator brushes.

