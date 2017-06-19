Hello beauties!
Clinique x Jonathan Adler Summer 2017 Makeup Collection is so joyful and makes you wanna drop everything, start packing and get away for that summer vacation. On a hot day like this, seeing the promo photos with the products by the swimming pool, makes me wanna grab by swimming suit and head over to the nearest pool for a swim. 🙂
The new and limited edition collection by designer Jonathan Adler captures the jet-set glam of his favorite seaside destinations—
Palm Beach, Capri, Santorini. The inspiration comes from that iconic Clinique green that signifies freshness. The collection is full of bright, bold and fresh colors so you’ll get a glamorous and playful summer look.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom and @clinique.com | later at Sephora
UK Launch Date – 7 July 2017 @clinique.co.uk | August 2017 at Selfridges
Clinique Jonathan Adler Summer 2017 Makeup Collection
Jonathan Adler Pop Lip Color + Primer – New – $22.00 / £16.50
An exclusive collection of luminous Clinique Pop™ lipsticks by Jonathan Adler. Jewel-like lipsticks in bold, saturated colors look as pretty on your lips as they do on your vanity. “The domes of Lucite are inspired by my Globo collection—glowing and glamorous. Just like Lip Pop,” says Adler.
- Love Pop
- Cherry Pop
- Poppy Pop
- Santorini Pop (Limited Edition)
- Cola Pop
- Capri Pop (Limited Edition)
- Fab Pop
- Melon Pop
- Beige Pop
- Bare Pop
- Rebel Pop
- Palm Beach Pop (Limited Edition)
Jonathan Adler Lid Pop – New – $20.00 / £15.50
A silky, long-wearing eyeshadow with an exclusive Jonathan Adler geometric print hot-stamped on the lid and pressed into the powder.
- Aqua Pop
- Cream Pop
- Grape Pop
- Willow Pop
Jonathan Adler Cheek Pop – New – $27.00 / £15.50
- Peach Pop
- Plum Pop
Jonathan Adler Luxe Brush Collection – New – $49.00 / £45.00
Powder Brush dusts on loose or pressed powder for smooth, even application. Blush Brush is tapered for expert blush application. Eye Shadow Brush is perfectly sized for applying shadow on lids and under brow bones. Eye Shaper Brush is ideal for contouring.
Includes:
- Powder Brush
- Blush Brush
- Eye Shadow Brush
- Eye Shaper Brush
- Zippered Travel Pouch
Clinique Jonathan Adler Great Skin By Design – Limited Edition – $89.50 / £79.00
A cleansing experience as stylish as it is effective. Set includes a Sonic Brush and travel case in a signature Jonathan Adler print, plus Foaming Sonic Facial Soap.
Sonic movement offers deep yet gentle cleansing. Angled tip targets T-Zone and other hard-to-reach areas. Gently lifts the makeup, dirt and oil hand washing may miss. Foaming Sonic Facial Soap cushions skin for sonic cleansing.
Clinique Jonathan Adler Chic Colour Kit – Limited Edition – $39.00
Decorated with Adler’s geometric prints this eyeshadow clutch features 13 bestselling All About Shadow colors, a mirror and four applicator brushes.
One Comment
This is one of the loveliest summer collections I have seen. They eye shadow palette looks beautiful with a good mix of light and darker shades; the lipsticks are gorgeous summery colours and the individual pots are stunning. Well done Clinique – I just hope that they are of excellent quality.