Clinique Sweet As Honey Eyeshadow Palette

Hello pretties!

Clinique Sweet As Honey Eyeshadow Palette just dropped exclusively at Sephora. If you like the combinations of pinks and earthy tones then you’ll definitely have a taste for this palette. It’s a new and limited edition eyeshadow palette featuring 14 shades with which you can create endless pretty combinations.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Clinique Sweet As Honey Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $32.50 (Exclusive)

This limited-edition All About Shadow™ eyeshadow palette features an array of gorgeous shades to help you create head-turning looks for both day and night. Layer shades with a dual-ended all-over brush or contour brush for the perfect finish.

This set contains:

  • 0.54 oz/ 15.4 g Limited Edition All About Shadow™ Palette
  • Dual-ended all-over brush
  • Contour brush

