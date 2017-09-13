Hello pretties!

Clinique Sweet As Honey Eyeshadow Palette just dropped exclusively at Sephora. If you like the combinations of pinks and earthy tones then you’ll definitely have a taste for this palette. It’s a new and limited edition eyeshadow palette featuring 14 shades with which you can create endless pretty combinations.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

This limited-edition All About Shadow™ eyeshadow palette features an array of gorgeous shades to help you create head-turning looks for both day and night. Layer shades with a dual-ended all-over brush or contour brush for the perfect finish.

This set contains: