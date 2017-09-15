Hello pretties!
Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer just pop-up online. I don’t know about you, but my summer is not over yet. In a few hours I’ll be on my way to a sunny place and tomorrow I’ll start working on that tan. 🙂 So this being said, bronzing items are still ON for me.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus
Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer – $28.50
Lightweight powder bronzer creates a natural-looking, sun-kissed radiance. Blends, builds easily to your desired level of bronze. Perfect for on-the-go glow. Long-wearing. Oil-free.
How to Use:
Using Bronzer/Blender Brush, sweep on to cheeks, forehead, chin and nose, blending well. Use alone or over foundation.