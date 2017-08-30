Dior Origami Multi-Shade Blush Palette AVAILABLE NOW!

Hello pretties!

I was doing my daily browsing when I spotted Dior Origami Multi-Shade Blush Palette. It’s available now exclusively at Bloomingdale’s! Makeup collectors out there watch out for this limited edition and exclusive blush palette as it’s truly irresistible.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

Dior Origami Multi-Shade Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $86.00

An exclusive blush palette from the graphic universe of Dior that revives the radiance of the face and enhances the cheekbones in a single brushstroke. Use the mini kabuki brush to blend and apply the product moving in the shape of a C from the temple to the cheek.

