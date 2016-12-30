Hello pretties!

Dior house launches as limited edition Spring 2017 Makeup Collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the colors used in her fashion collection. Maria Grazia Chiuri fashion collection debuts with vivid colors, expressing the “ultimate femininity” while the makeup collection is centered on pink colors. The entire collection is a limited edition release and I’m hoping it will launch internationally as well, later in the spring.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 3 January 2017 exclusively at Isetan Shinjuku Main Building 1F | 6 January 2017 nationwide

Dior Spring 2017 Maria Grazia Chiuri Collection

The star product of this collection is the rosy No.010 Antenperere Palette, which gives cheeks a natural and fresh pink hue, while for the eyes we have two limited edition 5 Couleur Palettes in green and light peachy-pink shades.

There will also be two new Dior Addict Lip Glosses in No.673 a hot pink and No.2211 a peachy nude, while for the nails we have Dior Vernis in No.672 Sassy and No.126 Mist.

That’s all the info I have for the moment and I will definitely re-post when I’ll find out more. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…