Hello beauties!

I’m happy to bring you a first look at the new Dior Addict Lip Tattoo line which is part of Dior Summer 2017 Makeup Collection. It seems like Dior is launching a new lip line after another this year and I’m sure that fans are thrilled with the news. Dior Addict Lip Tatoo Long-Wear Colour Tint (one of those long names) is actually a lip colour tint with a kiss-proof wear and bare skin sensation. It can be worn in so many different ways, as a lipstick or a lip-gloss base if you want to intensify the color and ensure a long-lasting wear. It will definitely stain your lips as it supposed to, being a lip stain, and promises a 10 hours wear formula without any drying sensation.

Availability

International Launch Date – mid April 2017

Dior Summer 2017 Dior Addict Lip Tattoo

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo – New – €46.00

761 Natural Cherry

451 Natural Coral

491 Naural Rosewood

421 Natural Beige

I will return pretty soon with more details and new photos of Dior Summer 2017 Makeup Collection for you to enjoy, but in the meantime you can enjoy more photos of Dior Addict Lip Tattoo.

Enjoy more photos…