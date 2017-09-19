Hello lovelies!

Dolce&Gabbana Emotioneyes is a newly released Fall 2017 makeup collection. There are only three types of products, classic black and brown shades to create an elegant makeup. The accent is on the eyes as the collection offers an eyeliner, brow pencil and brow powder duo.

Discover the Emotioneyes campaign and experience the possibilities to show emotions through these endless looks. Sistine and Sophia Stallone take us through the old town of Bari as they spark conversation and dance with locals, ultimately learning the art of making Orecchiette pasta. Dress your look to express emotions by defining eyes with charm, sensuality and intensity and frame the feeling with bold yet natural-looking brows.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Saks

UK Launch Date – October 2017 at Harrods

Dolce & Gabbana Emotioneyes Fall 2017 Collection

Brow Powder Duo – New

No.2 Natural Brunette

No.1 Natural Blonde

High Definition Eyeliner Stylo

No.1 Nero / Black

No.2 Terra

The Browliner

No.5 Nero

