Oh my! New Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau de Toilette for women and men are launching this month. I just feel I can’t miss this launch. Actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are the new faces of Dolce&Gabbana The One campaign. For a Game of Thrones fan like me, this is more than awesome. I couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration. I’m actually on my way to Debenhams right now to sniff the new scents. Oh wait…I must finish writing this article first! 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams

U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus

Dolce & Gabbana The One for Fall 2017

Dolce & Gabbana The One EDT for Women

The golden light of the Mediterranean sun shines on families enjoying delicious Italian food in a cheerful, festive atmosphere. Emilia Clarke, a glamorous star and a stunning beauty embraces the moment, living life to the fullest. She is the One.

The One Eau de Toilette is an enchanting, sensual and feminine scent, with a new twist of freshness that magnifies the key note of madonna lily. More vibrantly alive than ever, the floral fragrance was captured in all its nuances by the perfumer Michel Girard, to create a new floral addiction and exalts its sensuality.

Prices: 30 ml for £43.00 / 50 ml for £54.00 and 100 ml for £68.00

THE DESIGN

To showcase the new Eau de Toilette, Dolce&Gabbana revisits The One’s signature bottle with taller, slender and elegant lines. The geometric gold cap, sleek black logo and light gold box reprise the color codes of the range.

FRAGRANCE NOTES

TOP : The madonna lily’s white petals dusted with golden pollen meet blossoms of Italian bergamot, mandarin essences, silky lychee and luscious white peach.

: The madonna lily’s white petals dusted with golden pollen meet blossoms of Italian bergamot, mandarin essences, silky lychee and luscious white peach. HEART : A bespoke essence of ylang moheli, especially distilled to reveal its luminous lily facets, is enhanced by tender orange blossom and honeyed broom absolutes.

: A bespoke essence of ylang moheli, especially distilled to reveal its luminous lily facets, is enhanced by tender orange blossom and honeyed broom absolutes. BASE: A sensual drydown of vanilla, vetiver and musk wraps the exuberant bouquet in a sensual trail.

Dolce & Gabbana The One EDT for Men

Kit Harington, as the ambassador for The One for Men, reflects the playful charm, the self-confidence and the inborn appeal of the Dolce&Gabbana man. The visual of the new campaign captures the narrative essence of this encounter with truth and objectivity.

Dolce&Gabbana The One for Men is an elegant, sensual perfume that is decidedly modern but also a unique, timeless classic. It is the natural, masculine version of Dolce&Gabbana The One. An Oriental Spicy perfume which is developed from the harmony of Tobacco notes and refined spices.

Prices: 30 ml for £41.50 or 50 ml for £51.00 /$67.00 and 100 ml for £67.00 / $86.00

THE DESIGN

The elegantly massive glass bottle features clean, geometric lines with a refined, classic design, adorned by a silver neck crowned by a sophisticated rectangular cap in brushed brown metal. The One for Men bottle symbolizes the contemporary luxury of Dolce&Gabbana. The proportions of the bottle recall a tailored suit made by the fashion house.

FRAGRANCE NOTES

TOP : The vibrant elegance of the top notes comes from the mouthwatering combination of Grapefruit, Coriander and Basil.

: The vibrant elegance of the top notes comes from the mouthwatering combination of Grapefruit, Coriander and Basil. HEART : Spicy and warm notes of Cardamom and Ginger drive the strong sensual signature of Dolce&Gabbana The One for Men.

: Spicy and warm notes of Cardamom and Ginger drive the strong sensual signature of Dolce&Gabbana The One for Men. BASE: The perfume over time yields to the authentic masculinity of the deep dry down of Tobacco and Ambery notes along with Cedarwood

