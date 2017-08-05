Elizabeth Arden Flirty Fuchsia & Rose Macaroon Plush Up Lip Gelato Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Enough with the teasing! Is about time I’d review two shades of the new Elizabeth Arden Plush Up Lip Gelato. Pink is my thing so Flirty Fuchsia and Rose Macaroon seem the right shades for them. If you don’t know yet, these are part of the newly released Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush Summer 2017 Collection which just hit counters last month. You can see what I got from this collection HERE ,so it’s definitely worth checking out all of the new products. Today I’m focusing on two out of the 20 new shades of Plush Up Lip Gelato. They all have the same formula and consistency so it all depends on the colors you like.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s, Look Fantastic, ElizabethArden.com

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, Look Fantastic, Elizabeth Arden

Europe Launch Date – July 2017 at Elizabeth Arden counters / Sephora

Elizabeth Arden (05) Flirty Fuchsia Plush Up Lip Gelato ($26.00 / £22.00 / €28.00 for 3.2 g/ 0.11 oz) is a medium fuchsia with cool undertones and a shiny, water-like finish. It has semi-sheer color coverage but it does cover your natural lip color. I’m seeing this shade as a tamed fuchsia as it is not that bright because of the transparency that it shows.

It gives your lips this water-shine effect that instantly makes them look fresh, plumped and so healthy. I absolutely love the gel-like texture which melts on your lips with an ultra lightweight feel. You just have to apply it to feel the sensation. I also noticed a cooling sensation after I applied both colors followed by a slightly tingle feeling. My lips looked fuller and plumped with a moisturizing feel. Upon the application you will feel your lips soft and moisturized.

Oh wait! Did I tell you about the coll packaging these lipsticks come in? I hope you haven’t missed my video on my Insta stories where I showed you how these work. I absolutely love a packaging with a twist and a new style of opening your lipstick, rather than the classic, boring one. You just simply need to push up the logo lever to make the lipstick pop up.

Elizabeth Arden Plush Up Lip Gelato glides so easily across the lips delivering an even color. The formula doesn’t settle into lip lines, not even after a few hours wear.

Elizabeth Arden (03) Rose Macaroon Plush Up Lip Gelato ($26.00 / £22.00 / €28.00) is a medium peachy-rose with warm undertones and a shiny finish. It has the same semi-sheer color coverage with a cooling sensation upon the application.

Key Ingredients:

Peptides and Hylauronic Acid: Smooth and condition while helping to create fuller looking lips.

Shea Butter: Soothes, protects and helps lock in moisture.

Vitamin A, E and Rosemary Extract: Rich in antioxidants, leaves lips feeling soft and nourished.

Gellified Film Formers: Create a cushion-like texture while helping to lock in moisture and colour.

Plush Up Lip Gelato is not a long lasting lipstick, but it has other benefits. It won’t be on your lips from morning till evening and it wasn’t even designed for that. With this formula I got around 3 hours wear and I enjoyed every minute of it. You’d better keep this lipstick in your purse as you will want to add more and more throughout the day for an instant plumped look of your lips. You’ll be loving the cooling, fresh sensation this formula has to offer and especially during those hot summer days you will reach out for this lipstick.

