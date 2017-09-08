Hello sweeties!

Any plans for Halloween night yet? Well, Essence Bootiful Nights Collection launches next month, just in time for the scariest night of the year. Have a look at the new Essence Halloween 2017 products and see if you’d like to use any of them for a makeup look. 🙂

Dusk is here and the night of all nights can begin! The new essence trend edition “bootiful nights” invites all brave girls to a Halloween party at the end of a dark alley. The dress code is eerie, scary and beautiful – not a problem with these unique beauty products.

Availability

International Launch Date – October 2017 in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Myanmar.

Essence Bootiful Nights Collection Fall 2017

Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Super soft eyeshadow textures in silver-metallic, black and pearl white ensure exciting eye make-up styles.

01 No tricks, just treats

Duo Pencil Lip, Eye & Face – New & Limited Edition

The duo pencil in black and white or silver and oxblood conjures-up harlequin styles or blood red effects on the eyes, lips and face.

01 I’m a ghost writer

02 You look bootiful tonight

Lashes – Limited Edition

Reusable cat-like lashes ensure a gorgeous look and are the ultimate eye-catcher at Halloween.

01 Hello queen and pumpking

Liquid Matte Lipstick – Limited Edition

The liquid texture turns matt upon application and offers long-lasting results in black, dark violet or oxblood.

01 No more bat days

02 Where did i park my broom?

03 You make my heart go boo

Nail Decoration – Limited Edition

Self-adhesive googly eyes and glow in the dark stickers with Halloween images ensure a spooky party manicure.

01 Those boos are made for spooking

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

Three long-lasting nail polishes with a high coverage ‒ available in black, oxblood and white ‒ in a cute witch hat packaging for bootiful nails.

01 I witch you were here

02 Dawn of the red

03 Let´s boo-gywoogy

Glow In the Dark Top Coat – Limited Edition

This semi-transparent, vaguely pumpkin coloured top coat makes the nails glow in the dark for a unique look.

01 Witch off the light

(S)cream Contouring Set – Limited Edition

Contouring set with two creamy textures in black and white for harlequin looks that last!

01 Too cute to spook

Make-up and Powder Sponges – Limited Edition

The two make-up and powder sponges come in a cute ghostly packaging and make priming the face for Halloween as easy as child’s play. Washable.

01 The Boo crew

Enjoy more photos…