Any plans for Halloween night yet? Well, Essence Bootiful Nights Collection launches next month, just in time for the scariest night of the year. Have a look at the new Essence Halloween 2017 products and see if you’d like to use any of them for a makeup look. 🙂
Dusk is here and the night of all nights can begin! The new essence trend edition “bootiful nights” invites all brave girls to a Halloween party at the end of a dark alley. The dress code is eerie, scary and beautiful – not a problem with these unique beauty products.
Availability
International Launch Date – October 2017 in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Myanmar.
Essence Bootiful Nights Collection Fall 2017
Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
Super soft eyeshadow textures in silver-metallic, black and pearl white ensure exciting eye make-up styles.
- 01 No tricks, just treats
Duo Pencil Lip, Eye & Face – New & Limited Edition
The duo pencil in black and white or silver and oxblood conjures-up harlequin styles or blood red effects on the eyes, lips and face.
- 01 I’m a ghost writer
- 02 You look bootiful tonight
Lashes – Limited Edition
Reusable cat-like lashes ensure a gorgeous look and are the ultimate eye-catcher at Halloween.
- 01 Hello queen and pumpking
Liquid Matte Lipstick – Limited Edition
The liquid texture turns matt upon application and offers long-lasting results in black, dark violet or oxblood.
- 01 No more bat days
- 02 Where did i park my broom?
- 03 You make my heart go boo
Nail Decoration – Limited Edition
Self-adhesive googly eyes and glow in the dark stickers with Halloween images ensure a spooky party manicure.
- 01 Those boos are made for spooking
Nail Polish – Limited Edition
Three long-lasting nail polishes with a high coverage ‒ available in black, oxblood and white ‒ in a cute witch hat packaging for bootiful nails.
- 01 I witch you were here
- 02 Dawn of the red
- 03 Let´s boo-gywoogy
Glow In the Dark Top Coat – Limited Edition
This semi-transparent, vaguely pumpkin coloured top coat makes the nails glow in the dark for a unique look.
- 01 Witch off the light
(S)cream Contouring Set – Limited Edition
Contouring set with two creamy textures in black and white for harlequin looks that last!
- 01 Too cute to spook
Make-up and Powder Sponges – Limited Edition
The two make-up and powder sponges come in a cute ghostly packaging and make priming the face for Halloween as easy as child’s play. Washable.
- 01 The Boo crew
