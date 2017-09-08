Essence Bootiful Nights Collection Fall 2017

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello sweeties!

Any plans for Halloween night yet? Well, Essence Bootiful Nights Collection launches next month, just in time for the scariest night of the year. Have a look at the new Essence Halloween 2017 products and see if you’d like to use any of them for a makeup look. 🙂

Dusk is here and the night of all nights can begin! The new essence trend edition “bootiful nights” invites all brave girls to a Halloween party at the end of a dark alley. The dress code is eerie, scary and beautiful – not a problem with these unique beauty products.

Availability

International Launch Date – October 2017 in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Myanmar.

Essence Bootiful Nights Collection Fall 2017

Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Super soft eyeshadow textures in silver-metallic, black and pearl white ensure exciting eye make-up styles.

  • 01 No tricks, just treats

Duo Pencil Lip, Eye & Face – New & Limited Edition

The duo pencil in black and white or silver and oxblood conjures-up harlequin styles or blood red effects on the eyes, lips and face.

  • 01 I’m a ghost writer
  • 02 You look bootiful tonight

Lashes – Limited Edition

Reusable cat-like lashes ensure a gorgeous look and are the ultimate eye-catcher at Halloween.

  • 01 Hello queen and pumpking

Liquid Matte Lipstick – Limited Edition

The liquid texture turns matt upon application and offers long-lasting results in black, dark violet or oxblood.

  • 01 No more bat days
  • 02 Where did i park my broom?
  • 03 You make my heart go boo

Nail Decoration – Limited Edition

Self-adhesive googly eyes and glow in the dark stickers with Halloween images ensure a spooky party manicure.

  • 01 Those boos are made for spooking

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

Three long-lasting nail polishes with a high coverage ‒ available in black, oxblood and white ‒ in a cute witch hat packaging for bootiful nails.

  • 01 I witch you were here
  • 02 Dawn of the red
  • 03 Let´s boo-gywoogy

Glow In the Dark Top Coat – Limited Edition

This semi-transparent, vaguely pumpkin coloured top coat makes the nails glow in the dark for a unique look.

  • 01 Witch off the light

(S)cream Contouring Set – Limited Edition

Contouring set with two creamy textures in black and white for harlequin looks that last!

  • 01 Too cute to spook

Make-up and Powder Sponges – Limited Edition

The two make-up and powder sponges come in a cute ghostly packaging and make priming the face for Halloween as easy as child’s play. Washable.

  • 01 The Boo crew

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *