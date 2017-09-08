Hello pretties!

As the cold season approaches Essence launches a new hand cream line. Essence Hug Me It’s Cold Collection features three new hand creams that will help keep your hands moisturized.

Wonderful gift. The Essence trend edition “Hug me it’s cold outside hand cream set” is the ideal gift for your loved ones or as a special treat for yourself. The irresistible fragrant textures pamper the hands to make them feel super soft, and the cute design is sure to spread joy during the colder months of the year. Cool add-on: you can hang the pretty set up on the Christmas tree as a yuletide surprise.

Availability

International Launch Date – from October to November 2017

List of countries: Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia.

Essence Hug Me It’s Cold Outside Collection Fall 2017

Hand Cream Set – New & Limited Edition

The set consists of three rich, softly pampering and wonderfully fragrant hand creams with 25 ml of texture each. Enriched with shea butter, coconut and almond oil, the hand creams absorb into the skin super fast, leaving the hands feeling wonderfully soft. The three versions in “almond milk”, “shea butter” and “soft cotton” come in a practical mini size that fits into any purse so you can take it along wherever you go.

