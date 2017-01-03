Hello pretties!

I want to give you a sneak peek at Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection which will be launching in a limited edition at the beginning of spring. I’ll be posting more details and photos closer to the launch date, but all the products seem so cute that I just couldn’t help myself giving you a first look.

Availability

International Launch Date – March until April 2017 exclusive in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Russia, Australia, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Italy, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Lebanon, Panama, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Philippines, Nepal, Bahrain, Malta, Oman, Sri Lanka, UAE

Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection

Blossom & Dreams Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition

Rosé, nude, mauve and highlighter shades create a gorgeous spring look.

01 Spring Is In The Air

Liquid Eyebrow Lifter – New & Limited Edition

The liquid highlighter with light-reflecting pigments visibly opens the eyes.

01 Just Gimme The Light

Chrome Eyeliner Pen – New & Limited Edition

The pen sets statements around the eyes. Easy to apply thanks to the “easy glide” texture.

01 Of Petals and Pearls

02 Do You Hear the Chirping Birds?

Velvet Lip Pencil – New & Limited Edition

The wooden pencil can be sharpened and offers bright colours with a fabulous coverage for velvety lips.

01 Kiss From a Rose

02 Call Me Coral

Voluminizing Lip Gloss – New & Limited Edition

The gloss with a plumping effect makes the lips appear fuller and provides a beautiful shine.

01 The Whisper of Spring

Mirror Effect Nail Pigment – New & Limited Edition

The pigments contain real silver and create a chrome look, especially on top of nails polished in light colours. Apply with a finger and rub into the nail.

01 Mirror, Mirror on my Nails

Iridescent Effect Nail Pigment – New & Limited Edition

The special pigments provide all nail polish colours – especially pastel shades – with an iridescent finish. Apply with a finger and rub into the nail.

01 Rosy Reflections

Nail Oil – New & Limited Edition

The moisturizing 2-phase nail oil pampers the nails and cuticles.

01 Smells Like Spring Spirit

Waterbased Top Coat – New & Limited Edition

The waterbased Top Coat is essential for the nail pigment styling as it seals the look and ensures a longlasting effect.

01 Set the Look

Scented Nail File – New & Limited Edition

One end files the nails while the other shapes them – and on top, it has a lovely flowery fragrance.

01 Smells Like Spring Spirit

Rainbow Highlighter – New & Limited Edition

The multi-colour highlighter with a rainbow look gives the cheeks a soft glow.

01 Prism of Light

Blush – New & Limited Edition

Delicate blush with a blossom embossment in two shimmering colours.

01 Call Me Coral

02 Kiss From a Rose

Highlighter and Blush Brush – New & Limited Edition

The flat brush with thick bristles is ideal for the application of blush and highlighter.

01 The Whisper of Spring

