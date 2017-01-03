Hello pretties!
I want to give you a sneak peek at Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection which will be launching in a limited edition at the beginning of spring. I’ll be posting more details and photos closer to the launch date, but all the products seem so cute that I just couldn’t help myself giving you a first look.
Availability
International Launch Date – March until April 2017 exclusive in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Russia, Australia, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Italy, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Lebanon, Panama, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Philippines, Nepal, Bahrain, Malta, Oman, Sri Lanka, UAE
Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection
Blossom & Dreams Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition
Rosé, nude, mauve and highlighter shades create a gorgeous spring look.
- 01 Spring Is In The Air
Liquid Eyebrow Lifter – New & Limited Edition
The liquid highlighter with light-reflecting pigments visibly opens the eyes.
- 01 Just Gimme The Light
Chrome Eyeliner Pen – New & Limited Edition
The pen sets statements around the eyes. Easy to apply thanks to the “easy glide” texture.
- 01 Of Petals and Pearls
- 02 Do You Hear the Chirping Birds?
Velvet Lip Pencil – New & Limited Edition
The wooden pencil can be sharpened and offers bright colours with a fabulous coverage for velvety lips.
- 01 Kiss From a Rose
- 02 Call Me Coral
Voluminizing Lip Gloss – New & Limited Edition
The gloss with a plumping effect makes the lips appear fuller and provides a beautiful shine.
- 01 The Whisper of Spring
Mirror Effect Nail Pigment – New & Limited Edition
The pigments contain real silver and create a chrome look, especially on top of nails polished in light colours. Apply with a finger and rub into the nail.
- 01 Mirror, Mirror on my Nails
Iridescent Effect Nail Pigment – New & Limited Edition
The special pigments provide all nail polish colours – especially pastel shades – with an iridescent finish. Apply with a finger and rub into the nail.
- 01 Rosy Reflections
Nail Oil – New & Limited Edition
The moisturizing 2-phase nail oil pampers the nails and cuticles.
- 01 Smells Like Spring Spirit
Waterbased Top Coat – New & Limited Edition
The waterbased Top Coat is essential for the nail pigment styling as it seals the look and ensures a longlasting effect.
- 01 Set the Look
Scented Nail File – New & Limited Edition
One end files the nails while the other shapes them – and on top, it has a lovely flowery fragrance.
- 01 Smells Like Spring Spirit
Rainbow Highlighter – New & Limited Edition
The multi-colour highlighter with a rainbow look gives the cheeks a soft glow.
- 01 Prism of Light
Blush – New & Limited Edition
Delicate blush with a blossom embossment in two shimmering colours.
- 01 Call Me Coral
- 02 Kiss From a Rose
Highlighter and Blush Brush – New & Limited Edition
The flat brush with thick bristles is ideal for the application of blush and highlighter.
- 01 The Whisper of Spring
Enjoy more photos…