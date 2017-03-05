Hello pretties!

Essie Spring 2017 Life is a Festival Collection is all about vibrant beast, happy smiles and endless freedom. The collection is spreading the impulsive flair of an unforgettable visit to a festival.

Availability

Romania Launch Date – from April until May 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv. Iuliu Maniu nr.59) Cora, @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

UK Launch Date – beginning April until May 2017

International Launch Date – from April until May 2017 in Australia, Austria, Bosnia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, Oman, Panama, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand

Essence Spring 2017 Life is a Festival Collection

Eyeshadow Stick – Limited Edition

Long-lasting, soft eyeshadow stick for quick styles in gold or rosewood.

01 Never Miss a Chance to Dance!

02 Live, Love, Laugh!

Finger and Body Jewellery Tattoos – Limited Edition

Trendy designs like peace signs, arrows and tribal patterns make a statement on your fingers and body.

01 Wild Heart, Gypsy Soul

Velvet Matt Lip Coat – Limited Edition

This top coat gives any lipstick a matt finish – a must at every festival!

01 Great Memories Last Forever

Lipstick – Limited Edition

High-coverage lipsticks in bordeaux, neon pink and rosewood create a perfect party mood.

01 Good Vibes Only!

02 Stay Hippie!

03 Live, Love, Laugh!

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

The high-shine polishes in bordeaux, pink and rosewood offer the ultimate spring update for your nails.

01 Good Vibes Only!

02 Stay Hippie!

03 Live, Love, Laugh!

Peace Concealer Palette – Limited Edition

Nude, brown and rosé tones create a smooth complexion – even when you’ve danced through the night!

01 A Piece of Peace

Duo Blush – Limited Edition

The intensive apricot-pink combo with a colour gradient and a neon touch conjures-up a splash of colour on the cheekbones.

01 Hippie Hippie Hooray!

Pouch – Limited Edition

The pouch with a tribal design offers space for all of the most import- ant festival essentials like lipstick and money.

01 Bohemian Like You

Festival Hair Jewellery Tattoos – Limited Edition

Hair tattoos in gold and neon colours are the coolest it-accessory at any festival!

02 Do More of What Makes You Hippie

Refreshing Hair Fragrance – Limited Edition – 75 ml



The hair fragrance with caring oils gives the hair a boost of freshness in a flash!

01 You’ll Moon Walk Alone

