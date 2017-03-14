Hello beauties!
Join us in celebrating our sweet 15th birthday! The new trend edition “Live.Laugh.Celebrate!” is celebrating the love of life that essence has been spreading for 15 years and invites all beauty fans to a huge birthday party.
Availability
International Launch Date – from April to June 2017 @kosmetik4less.de
Essence Summer 2017 Live. Laugh. Celebrate! Collection
Fixing Powder – Limited Edition
The transparent powder sets the party look in place and makes it last.
- 01 Party Proof
Highlighter Powder – Limited Edition
The powdery highlighter creates a natural glow on the cheekbones.
- 01 My Special Highlight
Eyeshadow – Limited Edition
Eyeshadow in ten different it-colours with a velvety texture to fill the palettes.
- 01 Best Friends Are Forever
- 02 Having a Good Time
- 03 Life is Beautiful
- 04 It’s My Birthday
- 05 T.G.I.F.
- 06 Celebrate Good Times
- 07 The Sun Is Shining
Palette 4/ 8 – New & Limited Edition
The 4-colour and 8-colour palettes can be filled and personalized with four or eight favorites thanks to the practical click-mechanism. With cool, colourful pearls to shake around in the lid. Create your own party-mix!
Shimmer Blush – Limited Edition
The silky blush in apricot and rosé gives the complexion a gorgeous fresh touch.
- 01 Rhythm of the Night
Lip Base – Limited Edition
The light base provides the ideal basis for the subsequent application of the lip powder.
- 01 Let’s Get it Started
Lip Powder – Limited Edition
Here to create a trendy, matt finish in pink and berry: the soft lip powders.
- 01 Crush On You
- 02 Everybody Dance Now!
