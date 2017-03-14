Hello beauties!

Join us in celebrating our sweet 15th birthday! The new trend edition “Live.Laugh.Celebrate!” is celebrating the love of life that essence has been spreading for 15 years and invites all beauty fans to a huge birthday party.

Availability

International Launch Date – from April to June 2017 @kosmetik4less.de

Essence Summer 2017 Live. Laugh. Celebrate! Collection

Fixing Powder – Limited Edition

The transparent powder sets the party look in place and makes it last.

01 Party Proof

Highlighter Powder – Limited Edition

The powdery highlighter creates a natural glow on the cheekbones.

01 My Special Highlight

Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

Eyeshadow in ten different it-colours with a velvety texture to fill the palettes.

01 Best Friends Are Forever

02 Having a Good Time

03 Life is Beautiful

04 It’s My Birthday

05 T.G.I.F.

06 Celebrate Good Times

07 The Sun Is Shining

Palette 4/ 8 – New & Limited Edition

The 4-colour and 8-colour palettes can be filled and personalized with four or eight favorites thanks to the practical click-mechanism. With cool, colourful pearls to shake around in the lid. Create your own party-mix!

Shimmer Blush – Limited Edition

The silky blush in apricot and rosé gives the complexion a gorgeous fresh touch.

01 Rhythm of the Night

Lip Base – Limited Edition

The light base provides the ideal basis for the subsequent application of the lip powder.

01 Let’s Get it Started

Lip Powder – Limited Edition

Here to create a trendy, matt finish in pink and berry: the soft lip powders.

01 Crush On You

02 Everybody Dance Now!

