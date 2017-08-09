Essie As If Fall 2017 Collection

Hello beauties!

Essie As If is the new and upcoming Fall 2017 nail polish collection. All the six new shades were inspired by the 90’s so I invite you to check them out after the jump. I already saw swatches of all the shades on other blogs and my favorite is the pink one.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at ULTA

International Launch Date – September 2017

Essie Nail Polish – $9.00

  • Girly Grunge – silver with a light purple tint (metallic)
  • Saved By The Belle – girly pink (cream)
  • As If! – grayish-blue (cream)
  • Mixtaupe – warm ivory with a pink podton (cream)
  • Knee-High Life – deep red with a purple sub-tone (cream)
  • Dressed to the Nineties – dark purple with blue-green twinkling (shimmer)

Enjoy the colors…

