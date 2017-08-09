Hello beauties!

Essie As If is the new and upcoming Fall 2017 nail polish collection. All the six new shades were inspired by the 90’s so I invite you to check them out after the jump. I already saw swatches of all the shades on other blogs and my favorite is the pink one.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at ULTA

International Launch Date – September 2017

Essie As If Fall 2017 Collection

Essie Nail Polish – $9.00

Girly Grunge – silver with a light purple tint (metallic)

– silver with a light purple tint (metallic) Saved By The Belle – girly pink (cream)

– girly pink (cream) As If! – grayish-blue (cream)

– grayish-blue (cream) Mixtaupe – warm ivory with a pink podton (cream)

– warm ivory with a pink podton (cream) Knee-High Life – deep red with a purple sub-tone (cream)

– deep red with a purple sub-tone (cream) Dressed to the Nineties – dark purple with blue-green twinkling (shimmer)

Enjoy the colors…